Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Sunil Gavaskar's Record With 35th Test Ton On Dec 10, 2005: WATCH

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. In 1989, at the tender of 16, the legendary cricketer made his international debut with a baptism of fire in Pakistan. During his decorated stay with Indian cricket in the subsequent 24 years, the ‘Master Blaster’ lifted a World Cup trophy, helped Team India achieve the numero uno status in Tests, and in the process of doing so, claimed several individual batting records as well.

Sachin Tendulkar enters ICC Hall of Fame, watch video

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar's Mobile Game Turns 3, 'Master Blaster' Stars In Special Video: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar hundreds record: Cricketer’s landmark ton that overtook Sunil Gavaskar’s record

The Sachin Tendulkar hundreds section in international cricket composes of 100 tons, with 51 of them coming in the game’s purest format. The 35th of his century came against Sri Lanka at Delhi on December 10, 2005, i.e. exactly 15 years ago. His 109-run knock against India’s sub-continental neighbours Sri Lanka marked a special occasion as he overtook the world record of 34 Test tons, previously held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Sachin Tendulkar’s knock came from just 196 balls as he successfully took the attack to Chaminda Vaas and Muttiah Muralitharan. His innings comprised of 14 blazing boundaries and a six as he set up a glorious 188-run victory for the Indian team. Here is a look at Tendulkar’s memorable and record-breaking innings, even as the International Cricket Council (ICC) paid a tribute on 15th anniversary of the memorable knock.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Scores 1ST ODI Fifty For India On December 5, 1990; Watch Video

1⃣0⃣9⃣ v 🇱🇰#OnThisDay in 2005, Sachin Tendulkar brought up his 35th 💯 to surpass Sunil Gavaskar as the most prolific Test centurion of all time!



The knock helped set up a 188-run triumph for India in Delhi 👏 pic.twitter.com/n9ZgLtptos — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

Also Read | MS Dhoni Missed By Fans In T20I Series Down Under, Draws Reaction From Virat Kohli Too

A look into Sachin Tendulkar career stats

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats at the international level make for a staggering read. Across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, the right-hander compiled 34,357 international runs to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. With 100 international centuries, Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker across all forms of international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Apart from holding the records for scoring most international runs and centuries across all formats, the former cricketer also has several other milestones to his name. For instance, a significant section of Tendulkar records indicates that he has registered the most number of 50-plus scores at the highest level, 264. He has also played the most number of ODIs and is the only player to feature in 200 Test matches.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Lauds Parthiv Patel For Being A 'brilliant Ambassador For Indian Cricket'

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.