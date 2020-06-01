Sachin Tendulkar Credits Father For Always Rejecting Tobacco Deals On World No Tobacco Day

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game. Apart from cementing his name among numerous batting records, the cricketer has also been an icon for youngsters for his many contributions and noble gestures off the field as well. On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on Sunday, one of Tendulkar’s earlier business partners, Raj Kamble spoke about the cricketer in high regards.

Also Read | World No Tobacco Day Activities That You Can Do Indoors By Maintaining Social Distancing

Raj Kamble praises Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on World No Tobacco Day

Raj Kamble, COO and founder of Famous Innovations, in an interview with a leading news agency, claimed that when he worked with Sachin Tendulkar in a 2017 campaign for the Livpure Smart RO water purifier, Tendulkar set the bar high when it comes to being a celebrity in India. Sachin Tendulkar has always set an example for the youngsters by not endorsing any tobacco or alcohol products in his life, fulfilling his father's promise.

Also Read | Nitish Rana Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Made His Mumbai Indians Stint Memorable

In another interview with Breakfast of Champions, Sachin Tendulkar spoke about his father's influence in his life and the fact that it was his family that kept him grounded, which did not make him chase money as people thought during the mid-90s. In 1995, Tendulkar signed a then record ₹100 crore deal with WorldTel, a sports marketing agency to handle all his commercial interests.

Also Read | World No Tobacco Day 2020: Posters That Will Motivate People To Quit Smoking

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be US$170 million (₹1291 crore). Some of his net worth amount comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a former Indian cricket player. Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Boost, Pepsi and several others.

Sachin Tendulkar donation

Sachin Tendulkar donation includes a payment of ₹50 lakh he made to fight the ongoing coronavirus crisis across India in March. Out of his ₹50 lakh donation, he provided ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Maharashtra. The rest of the Sachin Tendulkar donation amount (₹25 lakh) was allocated to the Prime Minister's Cares Fund (PM Cares Fund). He also took part in The Big Appeal cricket match which was aimed at raising relief for victims of the Australian bushfires earlier this year.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth Post Retirement Is Set To Blow Your Mind; More Details about Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth Here

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Sachin Tendulkar net worth figures.

Image credits: PTI