Sachin Tendulkar Calls For Massive Changes In ODI Format To Restore Batsman-bowler Balance

Sachin Tendulkar has suggested some tweaks as he feels the game should be evenly poised between the batsmen and bowlers. The Mumbai Indians mentor believes having two new balls in the white ball format has reduced bowlers' chances as it gets very tough to implement reverse swing with the ball. The Indian legend will turn 50 on April 24.

Sachin Tendulkar urges to bring some changes in ODI format

On the eve of his birthday, Sachin spoke out in favour of the bowlers. According to ESPNCricinfo, he said, "I feel all three formats are completely different. Somewhere I do feel [that in the] one-day format, people need to have a look at it closely. I feel there is an imbalance between the bat and the ball. It is too much in favour of the batters at this point."

"With two new balls, even in the 25th over, the ball is literally 12 or 13 overs old. There is no such thing as reverse swing or the discolouration of the ball, or the ball becoming soft. These factors really put a lot of pressure on the bowling side. There were challenges [for batters] where one did not pick the ball because of the discolouration. That was an advantage for a bowler."

He further added that there should be some changes in the fielding instructions too so that the bowlers can take up the advantage.

"And with field restrictions, we need to balance that out. Give some advantage to the bowlers as well. I find that element missing in ODI cricket right now. Also with the introduction of five fielders in the ring… I was speaking to a lot of spinners and the overall opinion is that 'we cannot change our line," he said.

Tendulkar was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, "If an offspinner is bowling, he is forced to bowl a middle-stump line. Because you either have to have your deep point in the ring or you need to bring in the long-off because on the on side, you have three fielders in the deep and here you can have only one fielder in the deep."

"So they cannot deceive a batter by getting him to play a cover drive. The overall opinion is that 'we have to kind of settle for a defensive line'. I would say that some adjustments need to be made."