Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates India's 1983 World Cup Triumph At Lords; Pens Special Message

The landscape of Indian cricket completely changed after Kapil Dev's Team India won the 1983 World Cup at Lord's. The Indian team defeated the mighty West Indies in the final to lift the trophy for the first time on June 25 that year. India's cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday penned down a special note to celebrate the historic day.

Sachin Tendulkar's special message on India's World Cup triumph

Taking to social media Sachin Tendulkar posted images of Kapil Dev holding the 1983 World Cup trophy and a screengrab from Kabir Khan-directed movie, '83. Tendulkar wrote, "Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too." It took 28 years for India to win another World Cup with Sachin Tendulkar finally achieving his dream back in 2011 after India beat Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede.

1983 World Cup: When 'Kapil's Devils' brought down mighty West Indies

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first against India at Lords in the 1983 World Cup final. The intimidating pace quartet of Joel Garner, Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding troubled Team India's batting lineup and picked up wickets with their pace. Spinner Larry Gomes also got a couple of wickets for himself as India was bowled out for 183 runs. Kris Srikkanth top-scored for India with 38 runs, while Sandeep Patil and Mohinder Mohinder Amarnath contributed with 27 runs and 26 runs respectively. Cameos from Madan Lal and wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani ensured India put up a total on board.

Chasing 184 runs to win, West Indies lost early wickets before legendary batter Sir Vivian Richards took matters into his own hands. Richards looked good with the bat scoring a 28-ball 33 and when it looked like he would single-handedly take West Indies to a hat-trick of World Cup triumph. Madan Lal bowled a short ball to Viv Rickards with the latter playing a mistimed pull shot. The ball went miles up in the air and Kapil Dev, who was fielding at mid-on, ran back towards deep mid-wicket taking an incredible catch. Post Richards wicket, Indian bowlers ran through West Indies batting lineup with Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath picking up 3 wickets each to win the 1983 World Cup.