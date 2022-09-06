Sachin Tendulkar Comes Out In Strong Support Of Arshdeep Singh After Wikipedia Vandalism

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his support for pacer Arshdeep Singh after Wikipedia published false information where they added a Khalistani slur on his page. Even though Arshdeep dropped a crucial catch in the Indiavs Pakistan match on Sunday, Tendulkar believes that every cricketer gives their best for the country.

Tendulkar expresses support for Arshdeep

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. Arshdeep Singh keep working hard and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes."

Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. @arshdeepsinghh keep working hard.. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2022

#BREAKING | Sachin Tendulkar comes out in support of Arshdeep Singh, whose wikipedia page was a subject of vandalism after Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.



Tune in - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/BBH6LJGP1p — Republic (@republic) September 6, 2022

Indian government slams notice on Wikipedia

The government has slapped a notice on Wikipedia after a Khalistani slur appeared on the information page of cricketer Arshdeep Singh, a senior IT Ministry source said. Singh faced vitriolic attacks on social media by some users after he dropped a crucial catch in a thrilling Super 4 Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. After the missed catch, information on his Wikipedia page was changed to link him to the separatist Khalistani movement.

The Indian government on Monday slammed Wikipedia over the publishing of false information on Singh's page that linked him to the separatist Khalistani movement and made it clear that such incitement cannot be permitted. A mail sent to Wikipedia, seeking comments on the issue and notice, did not elicit a response. According to the edit history of the cricketer's Wikipedia page, an unregistered user replaced the words "India" with "Khalistan" at several places on the profile and his name was changed to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa". But the changes were reversed within 15 minutes by Wikipedia editors.

The slanderous linking of him to the Khalistani movement was said to have been done by elements in Pakistan. Big social media firms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms.

(Inputs from PTI)