Sachin Tendulkar Comes Up With Fascinating Idea For World Test Championship's Future

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns with each other in the maiden World Test Championship Final. The India vs New Zealand WTC Final will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. Ahead of the WTC Final 2021, there has been a lot of chatter and demand to amend the format of the competition. Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has also joined the discussion as he has suggested for the event to be held every four years just like the ICC Cricket World Cup.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final: Sachin Tendulkar wants WTC to be held every four years

After the success of the ICC Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup, the apex-cricketing council in 2019 introduced the World Test Championship with the top nine Test-playing countries competing in a league format across two years to decide the finalists. As per the original structure, the participating teams were supposed to play six bilateral series in the two-year cycle, however, the COVID-19 pandemic threw the plan into disarray as a new point system was introduced which ranked teams based on the percentage of points they earned. India and New Zealand, who topped the table with 72.2% and 70.0% respectively, reached the final where they are set to compete to establish their authority in the purest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar, in an interview with Reuters, said that the WTC could become like a World Cup to generate even more interest. He added that a World Cup is not played all across the globe and is played in just one or two countries. The Master Blaster further said that it needs to be decided which are the countries that can host the Test championship and within possibly those two months the event should be conducted.

Tendulkar suggested shortening the window and compressing the whole event. He reiterated that the teams should go and play the WTC wherever it is held and that is when the final will have more significance than what it is at the moment. Elaborating further, the Indian veteran reckoned that when a 50-over World Cup happens, it goes on for nearly two months and nowhere in the world, there is any other format being played during those two months.

However, Tendulkar stated that along with the WTC Final 2021, there are multiple teams playing in different parts of the world in different formats. According to him, in order to get more eyeballs, focus and engagement, the WTC needs to be just one tournament.

Notably, earlier this month, Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian Cricket team, had suggested that a "best of three finals" would have been ideal to decide the winner of the inaugural Test Championship. Speaking about the same, Tendulkar seconded Ravi Shastri's views and said that India played all four Tests in Australia and four Test matches against England at home following that series. He added that the Virat Kohli-led Indian team has been playing full series to reach the final and suddenly after reaching the final, there is just one match to decide which is the best team in the world in Test cricket.

