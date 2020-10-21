Sachin Tendulkar Interestingly Compares Nicholas Pooran With Ex-Mumbai Colleague JP Duminy

Punjab defeated table-toppers Delhi by five wickets on Tuesday, October 20 in the 38th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Punjab’s middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he smacked 53 runs in the high-octane run-chase against Kagiso Rabada and co. His innings came from just 28 balls and his charismatic pulls and drives even garnered the attention of former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab players celebrate win over Delhi

That's that from Match 38, #KXIP win by 5 wickets with one over to spare.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/75alhy5y2k — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Punjab result: Sachin Tendulkar praises Nicholas Pooran

Just moments after Punjab’s five-wicket win over Delhi, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise Nicholas Pooran’s batting performance. In his tweet, the former Indian cricketer stated that Pooran’s innings was filled with “power packed shots” and made an interesting comparison later. Referring to the stance and backlift of the explosive Punjab’s West Indian import, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that Nicholas Pooran reminds him of former South African cricketer and his ex-Mumbai teammate JP Duminy.

Sachin Tendulkar compares Nicholas Pooran with JP Duminy

Some power packed shots played by @nicholas_47.

What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21.#KXIPvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar on Nicholas Pooran boundary save

Interestingly, this is not the first time this season where Sachin Tendulkar mentioned Nicholas Pooran’s name with admiration. During Punjab’s earlier game against Rajasthan where the West Indian pulled off an athletic save on the boundary, the ‘Master Blaster’ also praised his efforts on social media back then. On September 27, Sachin Tendulkar, referring to Nicholas Pooran boundary save, wrote that it was the “best save” he has ever seen in his life.

This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran boundary save vs Rajasthan, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Highlights from Delhi vs Punjab result

Batting first, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi compiled 164-5 off their 20 overs on the back of Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 106. In response, the Punjab batsmen overhauled their 165-run target with an over and five wickets to spare. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for the KL Rahul-led side with his 28-ball 53 which included six boundaries and three explosive sixes. Struggling Glenn Maxwell also returned to form with 32 runs while No.3 batsman Chris Gayle provided a rollicking start to Punjab with a 13-ball 29.

Image source: PTI and IPLT20.COM

