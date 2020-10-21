Sachin Tendulkar Interestingly Compares Nicholas Pooran With Ex-Mumbai Colleague JP Duminy

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Punjab defeated table-toppers Delhi by five wickets on Tuesday, October 20 in the 38th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Punjab’s middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he smacked 53 runs in the high-octane run-chase against Kagiso Rabada and co. His innings came from just 28 balls and his charismatic pulls and drives even garnered the attention of former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.
That's that from Match 38, #KXIP win by 5 wickets with one over to spare.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/75alhy5y2k— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020
Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Gives Batting Masterclass On Kieron Pollard's 'change' This Season: Watch
Just moments after Punjab’s five-wicket win over Delhi, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to praise Nicholas Pooran’s batting performance. In his tweet, the former Indian cricketer stated that Pooran’s innings was filled with “power packed shots” and made an interesting comparison later. Referring to the stance and backlift of the explosive Punjab’s West Indian import, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that Nicholas Pooran reminds him of former South African cricketer and his ex-Mumbai teammate JP Duminy.
Some power packed shots played by @nicholas_47.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2020
What a clean striker of the ball he has been. His stance and backlift reminds me of @jpduminy21.#KXIPvDC #IPL2020
Also Read | Virender Sehwag Gets Witty Birthday Wish From Sachin Tendulkar, Fans Go Nostalgic Over Duo
Interestingly, this is not the first time this season where Sachin Tendulkar mentioned Nicholas Pooran’s name with admiration. During Punjab’s earlier game against Rajasthan where the West Indian pulled off an athletic save on the boundary, the ‘Master Blaster’ also praised his efforts on social media back then. On September 27, Sachin Tendulkar, referring to Nicholas Pooran boundary save, wrote that it was the “best save” he has ever seen in his life.
This is the best save I have seen in my life. Simply incredible!! 👍#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2r7cNZmUaw— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020
Also Read | IPL 2020: 'It Was Like Deja Vu': Nicholas Pooran Recalls The Nail-biting Final Over
Batting first, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi compiled 164-5 off their 20 overs on the back of Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 106. In response, the Punjab batsmen overhauled their 165-run target with an over and five wickets to spare. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for the KL Rahul-led side with his 28-ball 53 which included six boundaries and three explosive sixes. Struggling Glenn Maxwell also returned to form with 32 runs while No.3 batsman Chris Gayle provided a rollicking start to Punjab with a 13-ball 29.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Pooran Optimistic Of Qualifying For Play-offs; Says 'everything Is Possible'
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 MI Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Sachin Tendulkar analyses how Dinesh Karthik is India's '360 degrees batsman'; watch video
1 min ago
Shikhar Dhawan back to back tons: All records that Delhi opener broke in landmark knock
9 mins ago
GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks,ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
43 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly reveals reason for leaving Dream11 IPL 2020 in between again; see picture
1 hour ago
Kapil Dev proud to invest in futuristic Indian AI startup possessing 14 patents
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs RSCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points