Sachin Tendulkar Completes 10th Anniversary Of Completing Major IPL Milestone: WATCH

The month of April 2011 will be memorable not only for Indian cricket fans but also for cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar for two reasons. The first one being able to finally achieve the dream of winning the World Cup for the nation and secondly, just a few weeks later, scoring his one and only century in the T20 format. It has been ten years since the Master Blaster scored the only T20 century of his IPL career. Today we take a look back at that wonderful knock that went in vain.

Sachin Tendulkar IPL hundred in 2011

On April 15, 2011, Mumbai Indians faced Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the IPL 2011 league stage match at Wankhede, which was also the first match at the venue since the World Cup final in which current Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene had scored a century. The Tuskers had won the toss and decided to field first in that match.

Mumbai Indians made a decent start in the match but soon lost their wicketkeeper-batsman Davy Jacobs when the team had just put on 61 runs on board. However, Ambati Rayadu joined the party and along with skipper Sachin Tendulkar put up a 116-run partnership for the second wicket before being run out for 53 runs. The Mumbai Indians skipper however was still at the crease till the end and scored a 66-ball 100 taking Mumbai Indians' total to 182/2.

Kochi Tuskers in their reply got off to a very strong start courtesy of skipper Mahela Jayawardene and Brendon McCullum at the top. The duo dominated the Mumbai Indians bowling attack stitching up a 128-run stand for the first wicket. Lasith Malinga finally dismissed Jayawardene and McCullum for the score of 81 runs and 56 runs respectively, but his team lost the match by 8 wickets as Sachin Tendulkar IPL hundred went in vain.

Sachin Tendulkar stat

The Sachin Tendulkar stats needs no introduction as he piled on runs till the end of his glorious career. Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries, out of which 51 came in Tests and 49 tons came in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 53.78 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

The Mumbai Indians franchise retained 18 players from the team that won the title last year. During the auction, a few fresh faces were added to the side to add more firepower to the team. The Mumbai Indians brought Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak during the auction. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Indians team 2021.

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

Image : IPLT20 website