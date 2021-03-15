Sachin Tendulkar Completes 20 Years Of Stunning Australian Batsmen In Kolkata Test: WATCH

The India vs Australia Kolkata 2001 Test match proved to be a blockbuster one and is still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts. While there were several notable performers in the game, it was Sachin Tendulkar who chipped in with three crucial wickets in the final innings to further solidify India's chances of winning a historic contest. It was on March 15, 2001, that Tendulkar showcased his prowess with the ball to dent Australia's chances of saving the Test.

India vs Australia Kolkata 2001: Sachin Tendulkar bags three crucial wickets

The particular Test proved to be a roller coaster ride for the hosts. Australia posted an imposing score of 445 in the first innings of the match, whereas India were bundled out for 171. They had their backs on to the walls as Australia enforced the follow-on. However, the home team showcased exemplary grit and determination with the bat, and VVS Laxman (281) and Rahul Dravid (180) stitched together a lion-hearted partnership to orchestrate a miraculous turnaround.

Australia had the daunting task of chasing 384 runs at the Eden Gardens. However, their batters failed to make an impact this time around as the Indian bowlers were successful in picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals. A young Harbhajan Singh made history as he became the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test matches,

India's star batsman Sachin Tendulkar, who had a forgettable outing with the bat in the game, chipped in by taking three important wickets in the match. Adam Gilchrist was the part-time leg-spinner's first victim. The southpaw attempted to play the sweep shot against Tendulkar, but was struck on the pads and was ultimately adjudged out after a vociferous appeal. It is worth mentioning that Adam Gilchrist in this Test became the first Australian to register a King pair.

Matthew Hayden, who had impressed with a gutsy half-century in the innings, also perished to Sachin Tendulkar while trying to play the sweep shot. Tendulkar then bowled a remarkable googly, which took Shane Warne by surprise, and he too had to walk back to the pavilion without troubling the scorers. Harbhajan Singh claimed six wickets in the innings, while Tendulkar had three to his name. The Sourav Ganguly-led side won the encounter by 171 runs and because only the third team to win a Test match after being forced to follow-on. Watch the Sachin Tendulkar wickets here -

3 wickets of Sachin Tendulkar. Dismissed Gilchrist, Hayden and Warne.

