Sachin Tendulkar Concedes 3 Runs In Last Over Of Hero Cup 1993 SF On Nov 24, 1993: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. Such was the aura of his batsmanship that his talents in other aspects of the game were often overshadowed by his captivating magic with the bat. Apart from being an agile fielder and a world-conqueror with the bat, Sachin Tendulkar was also a useful exponent of leg spin, who delivered quite a few match-winning spells during his playing days.

Sachin Tendulkar Hero Cup 1993 semi-final heroics turn 27

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 as a young 16-year-old. While he constantly terrorised opposition bowlers and single-handedly won his side matches through his trademark strokeplay, he also delivered with the ball from time-to-time to script some of the most remarkable victories for Team India. One of such victories came during the semi-final of the Hero Cup 1993 five-nation tournament at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

On November 24, 1993, a Mohammad Azharuddin-led India faced South Africa in the Hero Cup 1993 semi-final. India, batting first, scored just 195 from their 50 overs, with 90 of those runs coming from the war-torn blade of skipper Azharuddin himself. With some tight bowling from the Indian bowlers, the match extended till the final over with South Africa requiring another six runs for a spot in the final.

Sachin Tendulkar, who had not bowled a single over in the match until then, was called on by the Indian captain to defend six runs off the final six balls. Interestingly, the ‘Master Blaster’ successfully delivered, giving away only three runs to script a thrilling 2-run win for India and in doing so, also made up for his rare failure with the bat (15 runs) in the same match.

India went on to win the Hero Cup by defeating West Indies in the final in Kolkata by 102 runs a few days later.

Revisit Sachin Tendulkar Hero Cup 1993 semi-final heroics, watch video

A look into Sachin Tendulkar stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats section composes of some staggering numbers. Not only does the ‘Master Blaster’ holds the record for most international runs (34,357 runs) across all formats, he also holds the record of scoring most international centuries (100).

Sachin Tendulkar wickets in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar bagged 201 international wickets during his 24-year journey with Team India. With his right-arm off-spin and occasional leg-breaks, he picked 154 wickets in ODIs with two five-wicket hauls and another 46 in Tests at an average of 54.17. The lone Sachin Tendulkar wicket in T20Is came during his solitary game against South Africa in 2006 when he dismissed Justin Kemp.

