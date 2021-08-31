Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Condoles Vasoo Paranjape's Demise; Pens Emotional Note

India legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed Vasoo Paranjape and recalled him as one of the best coaches he has trained under and recalled his memories with the coach

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Image credits: PTI


Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed Vasoo Paranjape and remembered him as one of the best coaches he has been trained under. Vasoo Paranjape played 29 first-class matches for Mumbai over the course of 13 years from 1957 to 1970 and scored 785 but was more known as a coach. He is known to have coached the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma, while his son Jatin represented India in four ODIs. 

Condoling his demise Sachin Tendulkar recalled receiving the mentorship of Vasoo. "Vasu sir, as I have always known him, was one of the best coaches I have worked with. He has been an integral part of my cricketing journey since childhood and a mentor in many ways. Early in my career, I remember him telling me in Marathi, You watch out for the first 15 minutes and the opposition will watch you for the rest of the day. He was knowledgeable, lively and had a great sense of humour," Tendulkar said.

"I had visited him a few months ago and he was his usual humorous self. During our under 15 national camp in Indore, the caretaker had gone complaining to him (as Coach) about us boys playing with a tennis ball in the night, keenly expecting some support and stringent action. Vasu Sir in his inimitable style reacted, They are kids and will play. Why don't you also field for them", leaving the caretaker stumped! He has left us with many memories and moments to smile. I feel that a piece of me has left the world. RIP Vasu Sir," he added.

Dilip Vengsarkar recalls Vasoo Paranjape dragging him to watch Sachin Tendulkar play in an inter-school tournament

"I was playing in a Times Shield match at Parsee Gymkhana; around that time I was India captain as well. Vasoo came and insisted I go with him to have a look at Sachin, who was playing at CCI. He was so passionate about cricket, one could never say no to him, it’s an extremely sad day. He was an outstanding captain and had immense knowledge of the game. He was a great motivator and encouraged everybody. To describe him in one word, it will be legendary.” Dilip Vengsarkar said recalling Vasoo Paranjape dragging him to watch Sachin Tendulkar in a school tournament. 

Image credits: PTI

First Published:
