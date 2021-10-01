Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Smriti Mandhana On Historic Maiden Test Century

The Indian women's cricket team is currently playing with the Australian women's cricket team in a first-ever one-off Pink Ball Test at the Carrara Oval. The Indian team's opener Smriti Mandhana has performed brilliantly by scoring 127 off 216 balls to put India at 263/4 on Day 2. With that sensational performance, she has earned a congratulatory message from the Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin congratulated Mandhana for her 'fantastic knock' and asked her to "keep scoring and inspiring."

After being handed a lifeline by Perry, opener Mandhana ensured she reached the three-figure mark without much trouble. Smriti Mandhana got the century off the same bowler. The first day of the Pink ball test saw rain playing spoilsport at the Carrara Oval even as India opener Mandhana showed glimpses of her capability to take the attack to the opposition on an opening day. The first day for India ended at 132-1, with Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut unbeaten on 80 and 16, respectively. The only wicket that fell was of Shafali Verma in the opening session.

With the ton, Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a Test century in Australia. Earlier on Thursday, the 26-year-old had surpassed Rajani Venugopal to put up the highest Test score by an Indian woman cricketer before she finished the day at 70 unbeaten runs. Before coming to Australia, Mandhana had played 3 Tests and had scored 167 runs at an average of 33.40, including two half-centuries and zero hundred.

IND W vs AUS W Test Match Day 2

India got off to a good start with Smriti Mandhana scoring 127 off 216 runs. That led India to 263 for 4 in 94 overs and currently with Mithali Raj (29 off 79) and Deepti Sharm (0 off 1) at the crease they will be hoping to further their score. Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's century, India Women are currently in a strong position on Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test. India will be hoping for a victory but it seems like the match might just end up as a draw because the rain has played spoilsport on Day 1 and 2.

