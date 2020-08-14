Sachin Tendulkar Credits Ramakant Achrekar And Manoj Prabhakar For Scoring 1st Test 100

On this day, August 14, 30 years ago, Sachin Tendulkar showed glimpses of his talent by scoring his first-ever international century at Old Trafford in a match-saving effort. The Tendulkar first Test century is known to be a turning point in both Indian cricket history and the player's career, with that putting in the building blocks for a glorious union over the following 23 years. Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the Tendulkar first test century, the Master Blaster has credited coach Ramakant Achrekar and Manoj Prabhakar for his success.

Master Blaster credits Manoj Prabhakar, Ramakant Achrekar's training for Tendulkar first Test century

A 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar scored a fighting 119 not out in the fourth innings to rescue a draw for Team India the second Test match at Manchester in 1990. Speaking of the Tendulkar first test century, the cricket legend told PTI that he fell back on his experience of facing Waqar Younis in his debut series. The Little Master was infamously hit on his nose by the Pakistani ace, but the youngster carried on with a bleeding nose to score a match-saving half-century. Tendulkar said that during his training days under Ramakant Achrekar, he had already learnt to deal with pain because pitches were often used for 25 days straight at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

The legendary batsman added that when he used to get hit during practice, Achrekar continued to make him play so that he could absorb the pain. His threshold for pain was fairly high and claimed that as a batsman, he did not show his pain to the bowler.

#OnThisDay in 1990, a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar hit his maiden Test hundred and the rest is history ...



#OnThisDay in 1990, a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar hit his maiden Test hundred and the rest is history ...

Sachin Tendulkar came into bat at Old Trafford with India at 109 for 4 and slipped to 183 for 6, having been set a sizeable 408 for victory. Manoj Prabhakar walked in at No.8 and the duo shared an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 160 runs, which took India to safety and kept the series alive after India had lost the first Test. Tendulkar admitted that the Indian pacer had given him belief and told him that they could save the match. The battle was of patience and reckoned that both himself and Manoj Prabhakar were sceptical of their chances till the last over of the day.

The dhallenge was tough and the Master Blaster recollects that Devon Malcolm was probably the fastest bowler at the time along with Waqar Younis. He added that Chris Lewis bowled sharp inswingers and he had to refrain from using the backfoot cover drive, which had been his favourite shot. Tendulkar also heaped praise on Angus Fraser, calling him the best bowler of the series.

Sachin Tendulkar won the Player of the Match award for his innings and was gifted a bottle of champagne. The Master Blaster added that he didn't consume it as he hadn't reached the legal age of drinking, only opening the bottle on daughter Sara's 1st birthday few years later. Furthermore, Sanjay Manjrekar had gifted him a white shirt for his efforts and reveals that he was touched by the gesture.

