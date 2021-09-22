Sachin Tendulkar Documentary, 14-episode Series To Be Released Ahead Of His 50th Birthday

Five years back (2017) Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's real life was brought on screen through a Sachin Tendulkar documentary called 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' directed by Emmy-nominated British filmmaker James Erskine. After 2017 another Sachin Tendulkar documentary is about to hit the screen on the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday. According to a tweet by Marron Media, the company has acquired the right to represent rare archive footage and full-length Sachin Tendulkar documentary film, 'Tendulkar at 25'.

According to the Marron Media release, the Sachin Tendulkar documentary release date will be done ahead of his 50th birthday i.e April 24, 2023. The report further states that the Sachin Tendulkar series is a library of 12 hours, much of which is previously unreleased and unseen footage. The available material has been repackaged for digital and television release into a 14 part capsules series (97 minutes) and also features the original hit documentary Tendulkar at 25 (53 minutes).

The release further states that the content was filmed both in-studio, and on-location, the archival vault release includes up close and personal interviews with Tendulkar, key family members including wife Anjali, late father Ramesh, and brothers Nitin and Ajit, who nostalgically recount the first time Sachin ever picked up a cricket bat.

Marron Media Co-Founder, Lara Richards in her statement said,

“This is a treasure trove of material for Tendulkar fans. We are delighted to have been able to secure this rare archive of footage of Sachin Tendulkar, alongside the wonderful film, Tendulkar at 25. We are sure the sporting world will be eager to take advantage of this special archive which is a nod to one of the most loved sportsman still in the world today."

What will fans get to witness in Sachin Tendulkar series

The Sachin Tendulkar documentary will have never-before-released interviews with some of international cricket’s biggest names talking all things Tendulkar – Sir Gary Sobers, Wes Hall, Ravi Shastri, Shane Warne, David Gower, Ian Botham, Wasim Akram, Alan Donald, Geoff Boycott, Alec Stewart, Richie Benaud and Greg, and Ian Chappell to name a few.

The short and long-form programs within the library have versatile use, including TV and OTT platforms (including video-on-demand); filler programming; anniversary specials; inflight and in-ship programming, ready-cut editorial segments, websites, apps and more.

