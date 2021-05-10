Sachin Tendulkar Donation For Covid-19: Indian Legend's Total Contribution Asked By Fans

Cricketers donation for Covid-19 efforts in India saw a huge rise after multiple incidents of the virus at the IPL 2021 forced the BCCI to suspend the popular sporting event earlier this month. With a little public pressure and some goodwill, many cricketers stepped up to make hearty donations to NGOs at this time of crisis. One of the most notable donations came from Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. This has got fans wondering what the Sachin Tendulkar donation for Covid-19 figures come up to after his second donation to the cause earlier this year.

Sachin Tendulkar donation for Covid-19

Now, as the country is in the grips of the second wave, the legendary cricketer has once again come forward to make a generous contribution to India's COVID-19 effort. Tendulkar, who was diagnosed with the virus after the World Road Safety Series earlier this year, has donated INR 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' in an effort to help volunteers procure oxygen equipment for those who are most in need of it. Having already pledged ₹25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra's Relief Fund in March 2020, Tendulkar's total contribution for the COVID-19 effort goes up to INR 1.5 crore.

Virat Kohli adds to cricketers donation for Covid-19

Virat Kohli announced on May 7 that he has started a campaign on the popular fund-raising platform, Ketto, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. While the Virat Kohli Covid-19 donation to kick off the campaign was a whopping INR 2 crore, the Indian skipper revealed that he aimed to collect at least INR 7 crore in the effort. The funds from the campaign will be allotted to ACT grants for tackling the immediate shortage of oxygen supply in the country.

Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation

The Rohit Sharma Covid-19 donation stands at INR 80 lakh with INR 45 lakh to PM CARES Fund, INR 25 lakh to Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund, INR 5 lakh to Feeding India and INR 5 lakh for the welfare of street dogs.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricketer as well as his salary from the IPL, where he earned a whopping ₹38.29 crores. Besides this, Tendulkar has earned massive amounts from his endorsements of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast, VISA, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance and Apollo Tyres. He also has a number of other investments and properties that he continues to earn from.

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

