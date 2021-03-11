Sachin Tendulkar Drops Hilarious Response As Chris Tremlett Praises His 'good Looks'

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has discovered a new fan in retired English pacer Chris Tremlett, who recently posted a picture praising the master blaster for his “good looks”. Tendulkar, who is playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, met Tremlett during the tournament, who, too, is representing his country alongside English sensation Kevin Pieterson.

Tremlett, who took to social media to share a picture with Tendulkar, received a funny reply from the man himself. Tendulkar jokingly wrote, “How many omelettes would I need to eat to look like Tremlett?”, resharing the English cricketer’s post.

The exchange has garnered netizens’ attention, who have flooded the comment section with much love and some hilarious jokes. Former English cricketer Darren Gough also commented on Tendulkar's retweet, answering his query.

A lot of Yorkshire puddings mate ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ˆ — Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) March 10, 2021

Tremlett became boxer from a lean cricketer now he can really fight with Flintoff in a ring — Prashant Satpute (@prashantbandya) March 11, 2021

,100-200ðŸ˜‚ — Gaurav Patil (@GauravP67683764) March 11, 2021

Nothing to eat sir ðŸ˜ ðŸ¤ pic.twitter.com/XVB0r8iMgG — Diptiman Yadav ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@Diptiman_4742) March 10, 2021

Great man...you would have to eat for a year then start weight training ðŸ¤£ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ðŸ”¥ #Hulk — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) March 10, 2021

Road Safety World Series

Meanwhile, the Road Safety World Series, which began on March 7, saw India Legends win the first match against West Indies Legend 7 wickets. Tendulkar, who is leading his side in the tournament, scored 36 runs, while his opening partner Virender Sehwag scored 74 not out to help India Legends cross the line. India Legends won their next two games against Sri Lanka Legends and Bangladesh Legends respectively, before losing one against England.

Currently, Sri Lanka Legends’ Upal Tharanga is leading the charts in terms of most runs in the tournament as the batsman has scored 179 runs in just three matches with the highest being 99 not out. India’s Munaf Patel has the most wickets alongside Sri Lanka’s Dilshan, scalping 8 wickets each in four and five matches respectively.