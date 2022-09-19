Sachin Tendulkar Executes Perfect Lap Shots, Netizens Says 'imagine T20 In His Prime Days'

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar rolled back the years after executing perfectly timed lap shots against former star New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond during the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) 2022 clash on Monday. Following the 49-year-old's outstanding shot-making, several netizens took to social media and lauded the 'God of Cricket.'

Fans hail Sachin after he hits a perfectly executed scoop

As seen in the video below, Sachin Tendulkar got into position quickly and guided the ball to the boundary with ease. Following his perfectly timed lap shot, some fans imagined him playing T20 cricket in this fashion during his prime days. Meanwhile, some others were just left stunned by the way he was able to execute such shots despite turning 49.

Sachin Tendulkar playing those lap shots like a youngster. 🙏



Just Imagine if T20 in his Prime Days. #SachinTendulkarpic.twitter.com/Qx33kiFzNI — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 19, 2022

At 49, he is able to hit the ball with this ease. What a legend!! #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/IqjEspWnjD — Siddhant Maheswari Prasad Acharya (@wandersidd) September 19, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar playing this shot at 49 - Truly The God of Cricket. pic.twitter.com/4CckJAaDXj — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 19, 2022

India Legends vs NZ Legends live score

After winning the toss, New Zealand Legends captain Ross Taylor chose to have a field first. Indian wicket-keeper Naman Ojha opened the batting alongside captain Sachin Tendulkar, with the duo adding 32 runs before the former was dismissed by Shane Bond. Tendulkar is now joined in the middle by Suresh Raina, with the two adding 17 runs off 12 deliveries. At the end of 5.5 overs, the match has been stopped due to rain, and India Legends have scored 49 runs for the loss of one wicket.

India Legends vs NZ Legends playing XI

India Legends: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha.

NZ Legends: Jamie How, Aaron Redmond, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Shane Bond.

RSWS points table: Sri Lanka Legends lead

After three matches, Sri Lanka Legends currently lead the Road Safety World Series 2022 standings with six points, one point clear of second-placed West Indies Legends, who had a game washed out without a ball being bowled. Meanwhile, India Legends are currently in third place with three points, but have a game in hand. As for New Zealand Legends, they are currently in sixth place with two points after two matches.