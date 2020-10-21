Sachin Tendulkar Analyses How Dinesh Karthik Is India's '360 Degrees Batsman'; Watch Video

The 35th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season between Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata and David Warner’s Hyderabad ended in a thrilling tie on October 18. However, it was Kolkata who held their nerves in the Super Over to trump over the Hyderabad side. After the match, former Indian captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar took to his YouTube channel to summarise the game where he praised Dinesh Karthik’s contribution with the bat.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Gives Batting Masterclass On Kieron Pollard's 'change' This Season: Watch

Sachin Tendulkar talks about Dinesh Karthik after his match-winning knock vs Hyderabad

In the initial 40-overs game, Kolkata’s veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik scored a quickfire 29 from just 14 balls. His explosive cameo at the end enabled his side’s total to boost up to 163-5 off their 20 overs. Referring to Dinesh Karthik’s innings, Sachin Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel that the Kolkata wicketkeeper is someone who uses his crease to good effect.

Interestingly, the former Indian captain described Dinesh Karthik as India’s ‘Mr. 360 degree’ batsman because of his “good hands” and ability to use the crease. According to Sachin Tendulkar, Karthik is someone who has the ability to get under the ball easily due to his flexible technique. The batting icon further praised the former Kolkata captain for his whirlwind knock against the Hyderabad bowlers. The claim comes as a surprise since normally, it is AB de Villiers who is considered as cricket's 360 degrees batsman.

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Gets Witty Birthday Wish From Sachin Tendulkar, Fans Go Nostalgic Over Duo

Sachin Tendulkar summarises Dinesh Karthik’s performance in Kolkata’s recent win, watch video

A look into Dinesh Karthik Dream11 IPL stats

The Dinesh Karthik Dream11 IPL stats composes of some staggering numbers. Ever since the inception of the tournament back in 2008, the attacking right-handed batsman has aggregated 3,795 runs in 191 matches at an average of 26.53. Dinesh Karthik also struck 19 half-centuries in the process.

Also Read | IPL 2020: 'It Was Like Deja Vu': Nicholas Pooran Recalls The Nail-biting Final Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, October 21. For Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Kolkata vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kolkata vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Pooran Optimistic Of Qualifying For Play-offs; Says 'everything Is Possible'

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: PTI and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.