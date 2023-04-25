Sachin Tendulkar gets iconic Sharjah stadium stand named after him on his 50th birthday

On his 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar received a plethora of wishes from around the world and could have received various honors from different corners as well. One of the biggest of the sort came from UAE, where the Iconic Sharjah stadium underwent a modification on Tendulkar's special day. Evidently, the West Stand of the stadium has been renamed as "Sachin Tendulkar Stand".

On Monday, a ceremony was held at the venue to honor Sachin Tendulkar and there it was announced that the stadium's "West Stand" will now be known as "Sachin Tendulkar Stand". Tendulkar smashed a memorable 143 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Australia in 1998 in an ODI. The innings is etched in the hearts of cricket fans as "Desert Storm". While a 25-minute of the sand storm made the thinkers to name the innings as such, 25 years have passed but the term "Desert Storm" still resonates. The knock took India to the final of the tri-series, where Zimbabwe was the third member. In the final, Sachin scored a blistering 134 on his 25th birthday and played a pivotal role in India's 6-wicket win.

"I can't forget his birthday celebrations," said Khalaf Bukhatir, the chief executive of Sharjah Cricket. "It mesmerised the whole audience and I feel lucky to have been there. "That day is not just special to Sachin but special to everyone who witnessed it."

In addition to Sharjah Cricket Ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) also paid tribute to Sachin Tendulkar on Monday. A set of gates at the eminent ground has been named after Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Ahead of Sachin's birthday, Mumbai Indians threw a pre-birthday bash for their icon at the Wankhade Stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to the game of cricket in 2013, after recording more than 34000 runs and a monumental mark of 100 centuries in a 24-year-long career. Following an outstanding career, Sachin now has involved himself in mentorship roles. The legendary cricketer is currently acting as a mentor of the 5-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians. Sachin also played for MI from 2008 to 2013. While he has hung up his boots, his son Arjun Tendulkar is gracing the IPL field these days for the MI franchise.