Sachin Tendulkar Gets Nostalgic After Posting Sweet Throwback Picture With Children

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar, like other Indian cricketers, has been quite active on social media during the India lockdown. The batting great has been sharing images and videos in which he is seen either cutting his son Arjun's hair or exercising at home using a skipping rope or preparing a sweet dish on his 25th wedding anniversary for his family.

Sachin Tendulkar has also posted videos of plucking lemons from trees, which received a response from Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinner writing a caption for the video, requested the batting maestro to pluck lemons for him as well. Tendulkar even responded to Yuvraj Singh's #KeepItUp challenge by posting his own version of videos.

India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar latest Instagram post

On Thursday, the Master Blaster posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen taking a group picture with some children. After sharing the image, Tendulkar wrote a caption stating that sharing a moment with kids often takes him back to his childhood days. Here's Sachin Tendulkar's latest Instagram post -

This isn't the only throwback image that Sachin Tendulkar has posted during the India lockdown. On the occasion of World Parents Day on June 1, Tendulkar shared an old image with his parents. In the caption, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that he is what he is today because of the guidance and the support from his parents.

India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar's throwback image with Sourav Ganguly

Last month, Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and shared a throwback picture of him having dinner with his former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. The Master Blaster wrote that he was thankful for the delicious food and warm hospitality. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly not only shared great partnership on the field, but they are good friends off the field as well.

India lockdown: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Yuvraj Singh on his retirement anniversary

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a heartwarming message for Yuvraj Singh on his retirement anniversary. On June 10 last year, the Punjab cricketer had called time on his glorious career. Tendulkar wrote about his first memory being noticing the Punjab cricketer's athletic ability during a training camp in Chennai. Sachin Tendulkar also wrote that Yuvraj Singh had the ability to clear any ground in the world.