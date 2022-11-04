Sachin Tendulkar Gives A Big Surprise To Fans, Takes A Chai Break At Roadside Stall; WATCH

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has never shied away from interacting with his fans, be it on social media or on the streets. The Master Blaster keeps his fans updated by sharing snippets from his personal life. Having finished playing Road Safety World Series recently, the Master Blaster is currently enjoying his time with family. Two days ago, Tendulkar took to social media and shared a video of himself enjoying a cup of tea at a roadside stall while travelling on a highway.

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys a cup of tea at a roadside stall

In the video, the cricket legend can be seen dressed in a t-shirt and trousers and is seen wearing sandals. Tendulkar can be heard talking about driving on the Belgaum-Goa expressway and stopping to eat a "hard toast". He says, "By the way, this is Belgaum-Goa expressway. Chai, enjoy it with ghar karusk. Called toast, hard toast,". Enjoying a cup of tea on the roadside, Sachin enjoys his rusk and chai on the highway while also clicking selfies with the tea stall owner and interacting with fans.

Sachin Tendulkar displays his cooking skills

A couple of months back, Sachin Tendulkar posted a video in which he can be seen showing his cooking skills. Everyone knows about Sachin Tendulkar's love for cooking and spending time in the kitchen. During the Road Safety World Series, he posted a video in which he aced the process of making omelettes. Tendulkar displayed his flipping skills in an Instagram post. Tendulkar flipped the omelette on the pan and was even seen discussing the art of perfecting his dish with the chef in the mini clip he posted. He captioned the video “Flicks ho ya flips, eggs-ample hamesha perfect hona chahiye! #foodie”.

Sachin Tendulkar records

Speaking of Sachin Tendulkar's decorated career, the Master Blaster remains the highest run-scorer in the world in both Test and ODI cricket. He is also the only player in history to have scored 100 international centuries.Tendulkar represented India in 200 Tests and 463 ODIs after making his international debut against Pakistan in 1989. Tendulkar finished his career as the highest run-scorer in both Test and ODI formats, smashing 15,921 and 18,426 runs at averages of 53.78 and 44.83, respectively. Tendulkar announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2013. He played his last international match for India against West Indies at his home ground of Wankhede Stadium.