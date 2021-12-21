Sachin Tendulkar Gives 'critical' Batting Tip For Kohli & Co. To Succeed In South Africa

With the Indian cricket team's 1st Test match against South Africa just around the corner, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has some words of advice for Team India's batting lineup. In the recent two-match Test series against New Zealand and before that the series in England, India's middle order has faltered. According to Tendulkar, front foot defence is very vital, especially in the first 25 overs.

Talking on Backstage with Boria, Sachin said, "I've always said, front foot defence is important. Up front, front foot defence is important. And that front foot defence is going to count here. In the first 25 overs, front foot defence is going to be critical. And that is what we got to see in England when Rahul got those runs and so did Rohit. Their front foot defence was solid," added Tendulkar.

Further using KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma's example of their performances in England where they both got a century, Tendulkar said, "The hands were not going away from the body. When your hands start going away from your body, that is when you start losing control slowly, but surely. And the beauty was their hands were not going away."

The Master Blaster further added, "They got beaten on occasion and that’s fine, you know? Every batter gets beaten. Bowlers are there to pick wickets, so that’s okay. But when your hands start going away from your body, that is when you are likely to edge the ball. The reason for them continuing to bat was because their hands were close to their body. And that was the major difference between the earlier partnerships which were unsuccessful and the last tour of England where the openers really did a fabulous job."

India's Test Squad for the tour of South Africa

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal. Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk). R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Priyank Panchal.

Standby players for India vs South Africa: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Image: PTI/@BCCI/Twitter