Sachin Tendulkar Gives His Take On Henry Nicholls' Bizarre Dismissal; 'In Gully Cricket..'

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has reacted to the bizarre dismissal that took place during the third Test match between England and New Zealand on Thursday. Henry Nicholls of New Zealand was dismissed in what could be considered one of the strangest ways imaginable after his attempted drive went straight to his partner Daryl Mitchell at the other end, who in an effort to shield himself accidentally scooped the ball, which then fell into England fielder Alex Lees' hands. Nicholls was given out by the umpire.

While reacting to the bizarre dismissal, Sachin stated that in "gully cricket" the non-striker would have been declared out and not the other way around. "In gully cricket, we'd declare the non-striker out," Sachin wrote in the caption of his post, which he shared on Twitter along with the video of Nicholls' dismissal.

Henry Nicholls' dismissal

The bizarre dismissal took place after Nicholls attempted to play a drive off Jack Leach's bowling on Day 1 of the third Test match. As Nicholls attempted to play the drive down the ground, the shot ended up going straight to his partner Daryl Mitchell, who was standing at the non-striker's end. Mitchell, while trying to shield himself from Nicholls' shot, accidentally scooped the ball towards the mid-on fielder Alex Lees, who then took a simple catch.

The dismissal was so unique that Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) was forced to issue an explanation on social media. The MCC in a tweet stated that the dismissal was wholly within the rules of the game as per Law 33.2.2.3, which says that a batter is out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner, or the other batter.

"An unfortunate dismissal? Yes. But wholly within the Laws. Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner, or the other batter," the MCC said in its statement.

— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) June 23, 2022

As far as the match is concerned, the Kiwis are currently batting at 325/8 on Day 2 of the third Test match. Mitchell, who was batting at 109 off 228 balls, was dismissed just before the lunch break.

(Image: ICC/PTI)