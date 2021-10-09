Sachin Tendulkar Gives Special Message To Suryakumar Yadav On T20 WC In MI Dressing Room

The Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday showcased a valiant effort against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in order to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. After amassing 235 runs in 20 overs courtesy of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the play-offs ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), however, could not do it. Although MI won the match, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Following the match, Sachin Tendulkar handed over the 'Dressing room man of the match' — a special award given by MI management — to Suryakumar Yadav.

Pinning the special badge on his practice jersey, Sachin Tendulkar also gave a message to Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While the team and officials clapped for Suryakumar Yadav, Tendulkar said, "All the best for the World Cup. Now you have a bigger role."

Surya was adjudged the Dressing Room Player of the Match for his 🔥 knock of 82 😎



Watch out for Sachin's special message for Sky at the end! 🙌🤩#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @surya_14kumar @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/CXZtDmegtN — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 9, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been named in Team India's squad for T20 World Cup. However, the Mumbai Indians duo selection in Team India was questioned by fans and cricket experts when they were finding it difficult to score runs in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The T20 World Cup 2021 will also take place in the UAE & Oman.

Suryakumar Yadav & Ishan Kishan go berserk in MI vs SRH encounter

As the Rohit Sharma-led squad needed to script history, the Mumbai Indians batsmen took the field with complete freedom to play their shots. Ishan Kishan started the carnage for the MI as he smashed the fastest fifty by any Mumbai Indians batsman in the history of the IPL, overtaking his own record which he had jointly held with Kieron Pollard. Following the dismissal of Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians innings crumbled, however then Suryakumar Yadav's blitz pushed the Mumbai Indians total to 235 runs in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a 40-ball 82 runs which were also registered as his highest individual total in the IPL, overtaking his best of 79 (not out) which he made last year (IPL 2020).

Coming to the T20 World Cup, the ICC's marquee tournament is slated to take place from October 17 to November 14. Team India's first match is on October 24 against none other than arch-rivals — Pakistan.

India squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

(Image: iplt20.com/ICC/PTI)