Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Gives Special Message To Suryakumar Yadav On T20 WC In MI Dressing Room

Following MI vs SRH match, Sachin Tendulkar handed over the 'Dressing room man of the match' to Suryakumar Yadav, along with a special message. Read on

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Sachin Tendulkar

Image: iplt20.com/ICC/PTI


The Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday showcased a valiant effort against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in order to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs. After amassing 235 runs in 20 overs courtesy of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock, MI needed to limit SRH to 65 or less to qualify for the play-offs ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), however, could not do it. Although MI won the match, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Following the match, Sachin Tendulkar handed over the 'Dressing room man of the match' — a special award given by MI management — to Suryakumar Yadav. 

Pinning the special badge on his practice jersey, Sachin Tendulkar also gave a message to Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

While the team and officials clapped for Suryakumar Yadav, Tendulkar said, "All the best for the World Cup. Now you have a bigger role."

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been named in Team India's squad for T20 World Cup. However, the Mumbai Indians duo selection in Team India was questioned by fans and cricket experts when they were finding it difficult to score runs in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The T20 World Cup 2021 will also take place in the UAE & Oman. 

READ | Gavaskar feels Suryakumar & Ishan have 'just relaxed' after debuting for India

Suryakumar Yadav & Ishan Kishan go berserk in MI vs SRH encounter

As the Rohit Sharma-led squad needed to script history, the Mumbai Indians batsmen took the field with complete freedom to play their shots. Ishan Kishan started the carnage for the MI as he smashed the fastest fifty by any Mumbai Indians batsman in the history of the IPL, overtaking his own record which he had jointly held with Kieron Pollard. Following the dismissal of Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians innings crumbled, however then Suryakumar Yadav's blitz pushed the Mumbai Indians total to 235 runs in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav scored a 40-ball 82 runs which were also registered as his highest individual total in the IPL, overtaking his best of 79 (not out) which he made last year (IPL 2020). 

READ | SRH vs MI: Ishan Kishan smokes Rashid Khan for 104m six in blistering 84-run knock; Watch

Coming to the T20 World Cup, the ICC's marquee tournament is slated to take place from October 17 to November 14. Team India's first match is on October 24 against none other than arch-rivals — Pakistan. 

READ | IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav find form ahead of crucial T20 WC squad meet

India squad for T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami 

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

(Image: iplt20.com/ICC/PTI)

READ | Ishan Kishan hints at batting position in T20 World Cup team after chat with Virat Kohli
Tags: Sachin Tendulkar, Suryakumar Yadav, SRH
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com