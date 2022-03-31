Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath & Ian Botham Pay Tribute To Shane Warne At Funeral At MCG

The cricketing world remembered late Australian spin wizard Shane Warne on Wednesday as the state memorial service for the former Aussie cricketer was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). While more than 50,000 fans, family, and friends walked into the MCG to remember Warne, legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath, and Ian Botham paid tribute to the legend by shedding their thoughts in a taped video. The message by the cricketers was shared on social media by Sky Sports Cricket with the caption, “Sachin Tendulkar, Glenn McGrath, and Ian Botham pay their tributes to Shane Warne at the memorial service at the MCG.”

Sachin Tendulkar's thoughts about Shane Warne

In the video shared by Sky Sports, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, “Warne, I remember was always competitive and did everything possible to disturb the opposition to dismiss them, but when someone batted well he was the first one to walk to them and congratulate. That is how our respect for each other developed. Warne my friend, I will miss you big time, you will continue to live in my heart. May your soul rest in peace.”

Glenn McGrath shares his thoughts about his former teammate

Revealing his heartfelt feelings about his former teammate, legendary Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath said, “The thing I love the most about Shane is the effect he had on paper, good, bad, or indifferent, they all had an opinion on him. I remember talking to a group of people and they all have different opinions and perceptions of him. Shane would walk across and have a chat, get to know them within 30 seconds, every single one of them loved him. There was a certain charisma and aura about him that made people attracted to him and it never failed to amaze me the positive effect he had on people.”

What did Lord Ian Botham say about Shane Warne?

At the same time, revealing his thoughts about the late cricketer, former England cricket cricketer Lord Ian Botham said, “Warne, there’s ever gonna be one Shane Warne. You were magnificent on and off the field, a magnificent advert for the wonderful game of cricket. You will never be replaced mate, rest in peace.”

