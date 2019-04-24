Sachin Tendulkar Had A 'fishy' Wish For His Great Rival Brian Lara On The West Indies Legend's Birthday

Former West Indian captain and one of the best batsman in World Cricket Brian Charles Lara turned 50 on Thursday. Lara's score of 400 which till date remains the highest individual score in Test Cricket just recently completed its 15th anniversary. To celebrate his 50th birthday, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar who is one of Lara's best friends and also the biggest competitor during their playing days decided to celebrate the 'Prince of Trinidad's birthday by having some fish.

The 'Little Master' posted an image of the duo having fish and wrote that the love for food has always been on the basis of this 'friendFish'. Here' the tweet.

Love for food has always been the basis of this friendFish 😜

Happy Birthday @BrianLara! pic.twitter.com/tyQ6p8BJ9W — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 2, 2019

Even Lara was overwhelmed by this and he thanked his old friend.

Thank you so much brother 💞 — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) May 3, 2019

The netizens also came forward to wish Lara on his golden jubilee. At the same time, they also hailed the two world-class batsmen's friendship.

Childhood memories ❤ 90's memories in one Pic !!https://t.co/z5wQPUissT — CrickeTendulkar 🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) May 2, 2019

HBD 🎂 Sir LongLive God Bless 😊 pic.twitter.com/u5hyAaW56V — KarthickPrabhakaran (@KarthiPrabha23) May 2, 2019

Two legends in one picture..Great!!💐 — Pawan Kr Rohira (@p_4_pawan) May 2, 2019

Sachin and Lara's friendship dates back to the early 90's. The former Caribbean southpaw is currently in India for covering the IPL as a broadcaster. Sachin had also wished Lara during the inauguration of MIG pavilion which was named after the 2011 World Cup winner.

Earlier, Lara had also wished Sachin when he had turned 46 on April 24. He wrote that Sachin was the one who defined Indian Cricket and inspired generations of cricketers. At the same time, he also addressed the 'Little Master' as a true gentleman and a very good friend.

Here's Lara's tweet.

Happy Birthday to the man who defined Indian Cricket & inspired generations of cricketers!

A true gentleman & a very good friend @sachin_rt https://t.co/AJLZ2VIajs — Brian Lara (@BrianLara) April 24, 2019

On that occasion, Lara also shared a video of the two batting together against Pakistan in an International XI match back in 2006.

