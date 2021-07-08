Sachin Tendulkar Has Adorable Birthday Wish For His Beloved 'Dadi' Sourav Ganguly

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward with a unique yet adorable birthday wish for his former Team India skipper as well as good friend Sourav Ganguly who turned 49 on Thursday. Both Sachin and Sourav entertained the die-hard cricket fans not just in India but across the globe with their power-packed performances on the 22 yards.

Sachin Tendulkar's adorable wish for Sourav Ganguly

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin called addressed the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), President, as his beloved 'Dadi' and then wished the latter a healthy and happy year ahead.

আমার প্রিয় দাদি। শুভ জন্মদিন। আপনার সামনে একটি স্বাস্থ্যকর এবং সুখী বছর কামনা করি|



My beloved Dadi. Happy birthday. Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/wX9WlPZpPU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2021

Once this tweet came to the fans' notice, even they came forward and had a gala time as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Dadi🤣🤣 — Maheshwar Pandey (@itsmaheshwar) July 8, 2021

Happy Birthday dadi😂😂🎉 — The Mohit Nayak (@TheMohitNayak1) July 8, 2021

Sachin fondly calls him Dadi, not to be confused with grandmother! — Debasish Das (@DebNamaiwa) July 8, 2021

Coming back to their playing days, the batting partnership between Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly is considered to be one of the best in the world. The pair has broken several records especially while opening the batting. The Ganguly Tendulkar partnership produced 21 of them being more than 100 and 23 stands being above 50. The pair also holds the record for the highest overall partnership runs by a pair, scoring 8,227 runs in 176 innings for India.

Widely regarded as one of the finest captains in Indian cricketing history, the stylish left-hander was also a showman with the bat during his playing days. Beyond retirement, Sourav Ganguly continues to remain attached to the game as a cricket administrator.

Dada is the third-fastest to register 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in CWC for India. Ganguly had achieved this feat when he scored 183 against Sri Lanka during their 1999 World Cup group stage match. Apart from all these, Sourav Ganguly also captained Team India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests.

In fact, the southpaw had laid the foundations for the Indian cricket team's success in the early 2000s. Under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy, Team India registered some of its most spectacular away wins and competed fiercely against the legendary Australian side.

In his illustrious career, the southpaw went on to represent India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs where he amassed 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively. Even though he had made his international debut in 1992, it took him four years to establish himself as a player at the highest level after he scored an outstanding century on Test debut against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's in June 1996.

Ganguly was handed over the captaincy in 2000 when the Indian Cricket was in turmoil after that infamous match-fixing scandal broke out that included star cricketers Ajay Jadeja and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Under Dada's captaincy, India had reached the finals of ICC Knockout Trophy 2000, won the Natwest tri-series in England by beating the hosts in the final that was led by Nasser Hussain, joint-winners of ICC Champions Trophy 2002 along with Sri Lanka, runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, drawing the Test series in Australia in 2003/04 and registering a historic ODI as well as Test series win against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pakistan, etc.

Sourav's captaincy reign ended abruptly in 2005 after his fallout with former Australian cricketer/captain-turned coach Greg Chappell.

'Dada' played the last match of his international career during the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at Nagpur's VCA Stadium in November 2008. He signed off on a high as India won the series 2-0 to regain the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy.