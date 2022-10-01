Sachin Tendulkar Has Adorable Chat With Irfan's Son, Pathan Says 'thank You Paaji': WATCH

In an adorable video shared by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar can be seen having a light-hearted chat with his son Imran. In the video, Sachin can be heard asking Imran about the semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends at the ongoing Road Safety World Series, in which Irfan played a crucial role for his team to help them qualify for the final. Here's the beautiful conversation between Sachin and Irfan's son Imran.

"How did we win the game today? He (pointing at Irfan Pathan) went and hit (tup tup tup) sixes that's how we won," Sachin was heard telling Imran in the video. "And that’s how we won the game!" Irfan wrote in the caption of his post. Irfan was heard thanking Sachin for interacting with his son towards the end of the video. The post has garnered more than 1,17,000 likes since being shared a day ago.

When Irfan entered the field to bat in the 16th over after the dismissal of his older brother Yusuf Pathan, India Legends needed 46 runs off 24 balls. Irfan scored 37 runs out of those 46 runs to help India Legends qualify for the summit clash. In a 22-ball, 50-run partnership with Irfan, Naman Ojha, who remained unbeaten at 90 off 62 balls, scored the remaining runs for India Legends. Irfan smashed four maximums, compared to Ojha's five sixes.

India Legends vs Australia Legends

As far as the match is concerned, India Legends won the toss and elected to field first at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Led by former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, Australia Legends were cruising comfortably at one point before the game was interrupted by rain. The game resumed the next day and Australia Legends completed their innings with 171/5 in 20 overs. Watson scored 30 off 21 balls, while Alex Doolan contributed with 35 off 31 balls.

Ben Dunk scored 46 off 26 balls for his side, while Cameron White and Brad Haddin contributed with scores of 30 and 12 runs, respectively. Abhimanyu Mithun and Yusuf Pathan picked two wickets each for India Legends, while Rahul Sharma scalped one to his name.

India Legends then chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Ojha and Irfan playing some spectacular knocks with the bat. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina were once again dismissed early on in their innings. Stuart Binny and Yusuf Pathan were also dismissed cheaply for scores of 2 and 1 runs, respectively. Ojha and Irfan then forged the partnership to help India Legends win the game. Ojha was named the player of the match.

Image: Instagram/IrfanPathan