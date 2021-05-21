Sachin Tendulkar Has Moment Of Nostalgia While Revealing What Saddens Him The Most

Indian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad player, Bhuvneshwar Kumar lost his father to cancer after he passed away on Thursday at his residence in Meerut. Sachin Tendulkar expressed his condolences to the Indian fast bowler and expressed his grief through Twitter on Friday. Sachin Tendulkar had experienced a similar instance in his life when his father passed away at the age of 65 when Tendulkar was still playing for Team India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar father death shocks the cricketing world

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh was 63 years old and he succumbed to liver cancer after battling with it for nearly 8 months. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father was retired after serving his duty as a sub-inspector with the Uttar Pradesh Police. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father was detected with liver cancer in the month of September 2020.

According to the report, Kumar’s father was admitted to the hospital after his condition became critical 14 days ago. He was admitted at a private hospital in Meerut and was later discharged on Tuesday. However, he succumbed to the disease 2 days later, causing his demise on Thursday.

Sachin Tendulkar offers his condolences

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Friday to offer his condolences to this tragic event faced by the Indian fast bowler. According to the Sachin Tendulkar information on Twitter, he wrote that he was deeply saddened to know about the Bhuvneshwar Kumar father death. He also expressed his condolences to Kumar and his family.

I am deeply saddened by the news of your father’s demise, @BhuviOfficial. May his soul rest in peace.

My condolences to you and your family. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 21, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar father death during the 1999 Cricket World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar had lost his father during a similar phase of his life. Tendulkar lost his father, Ramesh Tendulkar on May 19, 1999, when he was with the Indian team during the 1999 Cricket World Cup. He later played his famous innings of 140 runs against Kenya on May 23 and dedicated his innings to his father. Ramesh Tendulkar was a Marathi poet and novelist.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wasn’t included in the India squad for WTC Final and the Test series against England. Reports started coming out about him not being interested in playing Test cricket anymore. However, he later clarified that he always prepared himself for all formats of the game despite the team selection.

World Test Cricket Final

The India squad for WTC Final will play the inaugural World Test Championship 2021 Final as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. After concluding the WTC Final, the Indian team will face England in the India vs England Test Series. The India vs England Test series will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: PTI