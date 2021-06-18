Sachin Tendulkar Has Special Message For IPL 2021 Partners Unacademy Ahead Of WTC Final

The Unacademy learning platform, which started off as a YouTube channel in the year 2010, has seen immense growth since its inception. Ahead of the WTC Final, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a special message for the learning platform while celebrating its achievements throughout the years. Unacademy was also the official partner and sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season.

Sachin Tendulkar's special message for Unacademy

The Unacademy Twitter account shared a video that celebrated the journey of the company from a YouTube channel to India’s largest learning platform (as claimed by the company). Sachin Tendulkar shared this video on his Twitter account on Friday while congratulating Unacademy. Tendulkar wrote that the company should keep cracking new milestones as they continued to democratize learning.

Unacademy IPL video for 2020 season

Remarkably, this is not the first time Unacademy has come up with a grand montage of video footage. Back in November, the company had released a minute-long Unacademy IPL video that featured the best bits from the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) tournament. Unacademy was one of the sponsors for the IPL 2020 season. The company was also the official partner and sponsor for the IPL 2021 season where they made a 3-year deal with the BCCI at a price of INR 140 crore.

Unacademy is an education technology platform founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh in 2015. It was started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010 with its headquarters in Bengaluru. As per the Unacademy news, Sachin Tendulkar had also decided to make an investment in the company. As per the deal made with Unacademy, Sachin Tendulkar will have a small stake in the company while also featuring as the company’s brand ambassador.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around INR 1250 crore (approx. USD 170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth INR 100 crore with MRF in 2001.

WTC Final 2021 date and time with live streaming details

As per the WTC Final 2021 date and time, India vs New Zealand Test match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch the live coverage of the Test match. India vs New Zealand live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

