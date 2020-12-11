Sachin Tendulkar Has Witty Answer To Daughter Sara's Vacation Query, Fans Left In Splits

India's Sachin Tendulkar carved a niche for himself as one of the most prolific run-scorers in world cricket during his playing days. With umpteen cricketing records to his name, the World Cup winner has undoubtedly established himself as a legend. Known for his heroics on the field, Sachin Tendulkar also has an interesting personality off the field. He showcased his sense of humour as well in his latest social media post.

Sachin Tendulkar's witty caption leaves fans in splits

The 47-year-old is very active on social media and delights fans with regular updates regarding his life. While fans went gaga over his spectacular batting, they are equally pleased with his post-retirement activities as well. The ex-cricketer is currently enjoying a family vacation at an exotic location and has shared several pictures from his trip on his social media accounts.

The star batsman shared an adorable selfie with daughter Sara Tendulkar, where they seemingly were on a yacht. He also posted a hilarious caption along with it. His followers commended the player for his sense of humour. Here is the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar -

Sara Tendulkar boyfriend: Is Sachin's daughter dating Shubman Gill?

Young cricketer Shubman Gill is rumored to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter. Sara Tendulkar also posted an Instagram story as Shubman Gill showcased his fielding excellence at backward point in a Dream11 IPL 2020 match. She posted a picture of the same incident along with hearts. The post garnered attention from all corners, however, she later deleted the story.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are a regular feature on each other's comments section on social media, making fans wonder about their relationship. From using the same captions for their posts to showering praise for each other, the duo has kept their fans intrigued. Their social media activity has added fuel to their dating rumours.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure

As per entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar's net worth is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). The star cricketer's earning comprises of the earning from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian national team for close to 24 years. He is actively involved in various business ventures post-retirement. Over the years, Tendulkar has made investments in Smaaash Entertainment, Smartron mobiles, True Blue, and many more. He has also had brand associations with MRF, Pepsi, Paytm First, Luminous, GM Pens, and more.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

