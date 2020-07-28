Sachin Tendulkar Smashes Scorching Cover Drive Off Brett Lee's 149.1 Km/hr Delivery: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career.

Sachin Tendulkar's cover drive off Brett Lee in the 2003 World Cup is a sight to behold

In fact, there was a time when the entire Indian batting line-up was dependent on Sachin Tendulkar and fans would stay glued to the television sets just to watch the batting maestro bat. When Sachin Tendulkar got going, his batting was like poetry in motion. Over the years, Sachin Tendulkar has had incredible contests with the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralidharan, Shane Warne etc.

One such contest was between Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia speedster Brett Lee, who was one of the fastest bowlers of his times. The Brett Lee fastest ball of all time was clocked at 161.1 km/h (100.1 mph) against New Zealand in 2005. However, Tendulkar with his class and skill knew how to counter even the best in the business.

Recently, there has been a video of Tendulkar that is doing the rounds on the internet which was posted by a die-hard fan of the God of Cricket. The video is an excerpt from his innings against Australia in the 2003 Cricket World Cup final where he elegantly plays a cover drive of Brett Lee's bowling. Brett Lee bowled a full delivery at a staggering speed of 149.1 km/h on a lively wicket at Centurion. But Tendulkar played a beautiful cover drive with ease and scored a boundary off it.

As soon as the video went viral, reactions started pouring in on the post. Sachin Tendulkar's fans hailed the Little Master for his genius. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

God knows the length of ball & before a delivery with 150+ reaches to him he was in position to hit it for four — Amar Deshmukh (@legendsachinfan) July 28, 2020

vintage Sachin😍…what abt that shot to brett lee @Kaneki74Ken — Girish Ravada (@girishravada28) July 28, 2020

Truly classy — Sushmita Chakravarti (@Sushmita0304) July 28, 2020

G.O.A.T — बोलो हर हर ! (@beingtyler_) July 27, 2020

Who can forget this world cup...so close, yet so far!!😖 — Bikash Agarwal (@BikeeAgarwal) July 27, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar centuries

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in his international career is something that one can only dream of. Those Sachin Tendulkar centuries include 100 of them, out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ SACHINSWARRIOR_