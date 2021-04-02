Sachin Tendulkar Hospitalised Days After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Former Indian former cricketer and 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar has been hospitalised days after being tested positive for Coronavirus. Sachin Tendulkar on his Twitter handle revealed that 'as a matter of abundant precaution and under medical advice,' he has been hospitalised. On March 27, Tendulkar had revealed that he has been tested positive. The cricketer was tested positive with mild symptoms and therefore he was placed under home quarantine. Tendulkar's family however was tested negative.

Earlier when Tendulkar was tested positive, he wrote, "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you."

Following Tendulkar, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and his younger brother Irfan Pathan also tested positive for the COVID-19. It is to be noted that all were part of the India Legends during the Road Safety World Series in which Tendulkar's squad clinched the title in the final and defeated Sri Lanka.

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has been recording a higher number of COVID-19 cases than the rest of the country. Maharashtra accounted for 43,183 of the new cases, a new high for the state. With Maharashtra reporting a sharp rise in cases over the last few weeks, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked officials to prepare fresh SOPs on further restrictions to be implemented across the state. Maharashtra is one of the highest contributors to the country’s Covid caseload. It is to be noted that Maharashtra CM has already imposed a night curfew in the state in order to halt the increasing cases of COVID-19.

(Image Credits: PTI/unsplash@fusion_medical_animation)