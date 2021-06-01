Sachin Tendulkar Humbly Reveals Biggest Regrets Of His Career Despite Having Top Records

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career.

Sachin Tendulkar reveals two regrets of his life feat Sunil Gavaskar and Sir Vivian Richards

In fact, there was a time when the entire Indian batting line-up was dependent on Tendulkar and fans would stay glued to the television sets just to watch the batting maestro bat. The legendary batsman has inspired a whole generation of cricketers. However, Tendulkar was inspired by one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Sunil Gavaskar. Recently, Tendulkar revealed how he regrets not having played alongside his childhood hero.

While speaking to cricket.com, Tendulkar revealed that he has two regrets in his life. Speaking about the first regret, Tendulkar said that he has never played with Sunil Gavaskar. He added that Gavaskar was his batting hero while growing up and not playing with him as part of a team remains a regret. He also said that Gavaskar retired two years before he made his debut.

I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987.



As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was.😍



Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead. pic.twitter.com/u06c37ouDh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2020

Opening up on the second regret of his career, Gavaskar disclosed that he regrets not having played against his childhood hero Viv Richards. The 48-year-old further said that he was fortunate to have played against him in county cricket, but he still rues not being able to play against him in an international match. Tendulkar opined that even though Viv Richards retired in 1991 and they have a couple of years overlapping in their careers, they did not get to play against each other as such.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. Virat Kohli is believed to be the closest to break Sachin Tendulkar's records, with 70 international hundreds to his name at present.

