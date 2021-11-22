Sachin Tendulkar In Awe Over Dog's 'sharp' Ball Catching Skills; Has A Question For Fans

Team India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday shared a hilarious video on his Twitter handle in which a dog can be seen performing the role of a fielder as well as a wicket-keeper while two children play cricket. Sachin Tendulkar informed that he received the video from his friend and he was highly impressed with the sharp catching skills of the dog. The former Indian cricketer also put forward a question for his fans that what would they term the dog who is performing the role of wicket-keeper, fielder, and allrounder?

Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills 😉



We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this? 😄 pic.twitter.com/tKyFvmCn4v — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2021

In the video, it can be seen that two children are playing cricket in a village with the dog performing the role of fetching the ball. As soon as the bowler starts to bowl, the dog runs to the wicket-keeper's position and catches the ball in its mouth. Then, it runs to the bowler to pass him the ball. Again, the dog goes to stand in the wicket-keeper's position but this time the batter hits the ball and therefore the dog runs towards the ball to bring it as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time Sachin Tendulkar has shared a viral video on his social networking site. Earlier, in October, the 'Master Blaster' had shared a video on his Twitter handle in which a kid can be seen bowling brilliant leg-spin and foxing the batters back-to-back. Sharing the video, Sachin had written that he has received it from his friend and by seeing the viral video of the young leg-spinner, it is clear that the 'love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.'

Wow! 😯



Received this video from a friend…



It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/q8BLqWVVl2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's T20 World Cup 2021 team of the tournament

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Facebook handle and picked his best playing XI from the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The playing XI picked by Tendulkar didn’t consist of any Indian players since India exited the tournament after playing the league stage, and the former cricketer had to choose players from those teams which qualified for the semi-finals.

Tendulkar's T20 World Cup 2021 Team of the tournament- David Warner, Jos Buttler, Babar Azam, Kane Williamson(c), Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Liam Livingstone, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult

(Image: PTI/@Sachin_RT/Twitter)