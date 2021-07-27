Sachin Tendulkar Introduces Fans To His New Pet And 'paw-tner' Spike, Netizens Shower Love

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared an adorable picture with his 'Paw'tner' Spike, his new pet and revealed that the dog is making his debut on social media today (July 27). As soon as the cricketer uploaded the picture, it created a buzz on the internet as fans mentioned how they couldn't get enough of the duo. Sharing a snap with his dog on Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, "My new 'Paw'tner, Spike is making his social media debut today! Say Hi!". The tweet spread like wildfire among netizens receiving more than 20k likes within few hours of uploading.

Sachin introduces fans to his new friend

The former Mumbai Indians captain took to Twitter and urged fans to greet his pet dog. 'Say Hi!", his post mentioned. Tendulkar’s love for animals is no new revelation as the cricket icon has shared pictures with animals on numerous occasions. Apart from dogs, he has also been seen posing with cats and birds.

My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today! 🐾



Say Hi! 👋 pic.twitter.com/9J4KZQ75je — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 27, 2021

After the post went viral, his comments section was flooded with Twitterati praising the legendary cricketer. Responding to Tendulkar's post, a fan wrote, "Love for dogs is the best form of love as they love u back immensely and reciprocate beyond measure.", while another mentioned, "Hello, be a good friend to Sachin, never leave him alone ,take care of Sachin. Don’t make mess ,be loyal and always in good behaviour. Know .That .You . Are .so. Lucky.".

Hello, be a good friend to Sachin, never leave him alone ,take care of Sachin. Don’t make mess ,be loyal and always in good behaviour.

Know .That .You . Are .so. Lucky. pic.twitter.com/5Q69ED80Rd — moic🇮🇳 (@drbaii) July 27, 2021

Sachin bats for protection and aid for animals and birds

The 48-year-old has also been batting for the proper treatment of animals and birds. A couple of years ago, Sachin shared a video of him feeding an injured kite. In the video, he was seen taking care of a dehydrated bird at his residence. A black Kite couldn't fly because of suffering from dehydration in the heat of Mumbai. The little master also said that the kite was attacked by crows and it needed shelter to hide. Sachin fed the bird with some chicken and breadcrumb and further called two experts to help the bird

Sachin shares a highly inspirational video

Recently, Sachin took to Twitter to share an inspirational video featuring a differently-abled man Harshad Gothankar playing carrom with his feet and successfully keeping his coins in the pocket. Tendulkar said that Gothankar chose ‘i-m-possible’ as his motto and the video also showed other players touching the latter’s feet at the end of the match. On Monday, July 26, while sharing the 1:15-minute-long clip, Sachin wrote, “The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination. Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto. Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him.”

The difference between impossible & POSSIBLE lies in one’s determination.

Here's Harshad Gothankar who chose i-m-POSSIBLE as his motto.



Love his motivation to find ways to make things possible, something that we can all learn from him. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Cw6kPP4uUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 26, 2021

(IMAGE- @SACHIN_RT/TWITTER)