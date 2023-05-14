Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli And Other Cricketers Express Love For Their Moms On Mother's Day

Several top cricket personalities of India took to their respective social media handles on Sunday, May 14th, and shared heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a post dedicated to his mother. Alongside a picture, the 50-year-old also shared a beautiful message for his followers.

Sharing the post, Sachin Tendulkar said, “In the Age of AI, the one that is irreplaceable will always be A”AI”. Sachin’s post on Mother’s Day became an instant hit among cricket fans, as they hailed him for his flamboyant captions. Here’s a look at the post shared by the cricketing legend.

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli also shared a post on Mother’s Day, which featured pictures of his wife Anushka Sharma, his mother Saroj Kohli, and mother-in-law Ashima Sharma. In one image, Anushka can be seen holding their 2-year-old daughter, Vamika Kohli. Meanwhile, Anushka responded to the post with a comment thanking Kohli.

Here's what Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and Gautam Gambhir said

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina also dropped a wholesome post on the occasion with a lengthy message. “Happy Mother's Day to the incredible woman who brought love, warmth, and endless support into my life. You've always been there for me, guiding me with your wisdom and showering me with your unconditional love. Today and every day, I celebrate you, Mom. Thank you for being the best mom in the world,” said Raina.

Similarly, former Indian cricket superstars Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir also sent out wishes on Mother’s Day. “For putting up with our mood swings and loving us unconditionally, there ought to be more than just one day to celebrate mothers ❤️Happy Mother’s Day maata and Ori ki maata! Love you both loads,” said Yuvraj while sharing a selfie with his mother, alongside a picture of his wife Hazel Keech, and daughter.