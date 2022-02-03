Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Neeraj Chopra For 2022 Laureus Sports Awards Nomination

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist for India, Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Wednesday, February 2 by becoming the third Indian to get nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards. While the entire nation heaped praises on Chopra for the major feat, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to share his thoughts about Chopra’s nomination, while also congratulating him. 24-year-old Chopra became a notable sportsperson worldwide after clinching the gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw for India in August 2021 and has bagged a plethora of awards so far.

Meanwhile, speaking about Chopra’s nomination for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, Tendulkar tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for your continued success representing India on the world stage. A #Laureus22 nomination is another great achievement - with many more to come!”. Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat was previously shortlisted for the award in 2019, while Tendulkar himself won the Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

Neeraj Chopra finds himself among stars like Daniil Medvedev and Pedri

Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside other nominees like Russian tennis superstar Daniil Medvedev and Spanish footballer Pedri. The list also consists of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.

Complete list of nominees Laureus World Awards-

Sportsman of the Year-

Tom Brady (USA) American Football

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis

Caeleb Dressel (USA)

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

Sportswoman of the Year Award-

Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis

Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics

Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming

Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming

Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

Team of the Year

Argentina Men's Football Team

Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)

Italy Men's Football Team

Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball

Breakthrough of the Year

Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis

Pedri (Spain) Football

Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis

Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics

Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

Comeback of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics

Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding

Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling

Tom Daley (UK) Diving

Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling

Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis

Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics

Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis

Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon

Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon

Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing

Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing

Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding

Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing

Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding

Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

Sport for Good Award

Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing

Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport

Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football

Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball

Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing

