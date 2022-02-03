Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Neeraj Chopra For 2022 Laureus Sports Awards Nomination

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed his thoughts on the nomination of Neeraj Chopra for the Laureus Sports Awards, following his stellar show at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist for India, Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Wednesday, February 2 by becoming the third Indian to get nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards. While the entire nation heaped praises on Chopra for the major feat, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to share his thoughts about  Chopra’s nomination, while also congratulating him. 24-year-old Chopra became a notable sportsperson worldwide after clinching the gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw for India in August 2021 and has bagged a plethora of awards so far.

Meanwhile, speaking about Chopra’s nomination for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, Tendulkar tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for your continued success representing India on the world stage. A #Laureus22 nomination is another great achievement - with many more to come!”. Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat was previously shortlisted for the award in 2019, while Tendulkar himself won the Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.

Neeraj Chopra finds himself among stars like Daniil Medvedev and Pedri

Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside other nominees like Russian tennis superstar Daniil Medvedev and Spanish footballer Pedri. The list also consists of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus. 

Complete list of nominees Laureus World Awards-

Sportsman of the Year-

  • Tom Brady (USA) American Football
  • Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Tennis
  • Caeleb Dressel (USA)
  • Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) Athletics
  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Football
  • Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Motor Racing

Sportswoman of the Year Award-

  • Ashleigh Barty (Australia) Tennis
  • Allyson Felix (USA) Athletics
  • Katie Ledecky (USA) Swimming
  • Emma McKeon (Australia) Swimming
  • Alexia Putellas (Spain) Football
  • Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) Athletics

Team of the Year

  • Argentina Men's Football Team
  • Barcelona Women's Football Team (Spain)
  • Italy Men's Football Team
  • Milwaukee Bucks (USA) Basketball

Breakthrough of the Year

  • Neeraj Chopra (India) Athletics
  • Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Tennis
  • Pedri (Spain) Football
  • Emma Raducanu (UK) Tennis
  • Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela) Athletics
  • Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Swimming

Comeback of the Year

  • Simone Biles (USA) Gymnastics
  • Sky Brown (UK) Skateboarding
  • Mark Cavendish (UK) Cycling
  • Tom Daley (UK) Diving
  • Marc Márquez (Spain) Motor Cycling
  • Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands) Cycling

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

  • Diede De Groot (Netherlands) Wheelchair Tennis
  • Marcel Hug (Switz) Wheelchair Athletics
  • Shingo Kunieda (Japan) Wheelchair Tennis
  • Jetze Plat (Netherlands) Para Cycling / Para Triathlon
  • Susana Rodríguez (Spain) Para Triathlon
  • Sarah Storey (UK) Para Cycling

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

  • Ítalo Ferreira (Brazil) Surfing
  • Alberto Ginés (Spain) Climbing
  • Yuto Horigome (Japan) Skateboarding
  • Carissa Moore (USA) Surfing
  • Momiji Nishiya (Japan) Skateboarding
  • Bethany Shriever (UK) BMX

Sport for Good Award

  • Ich will da rauf! (Germany) Climbing
  • Jucà Pe Cagnà (Italy) Multi-sport
  • Kick 4 Life (Lesotho) Football
  • Lost Boyz Inc. (USA) Baseball
  • Monkey Magic (Japan) Climbing

