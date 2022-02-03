Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Neeraj Chopra For 2022 Laureus Sports Awards Nomination

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist for India, Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Wednesday, February 2 by becoming the third Indian to get nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards. While the entire nation heaped praises on Chopra for the major feat, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday to share his thoughts about Chopra’s nomination, while also congratulating him. 24-year-old Chopra became a notable sportsperson worldwide after clinching the gold medal in Men’s Javelin throw for India in August 2021 and has bagged a plethora of awards so far.
👏 Six incredible athletes who burst onto the scene in 2021, here are Nominees for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award:— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 2, 2022
🇮🇳 @Neeraj_chopra1
🎾 @DaniilMedwed
⚽️ @Pedri
🎾 @EmmaRaducanu
🇻🇪 @TeamRojas45
🏊♀️ #AriarneTitmus#Laureus22 pic.twitter.com/kfmU1qnAZg
Meanwhile, speaking about Chopra’s nomination for the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award, Tendulkar tweeted, “My heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for your continued success representing India on the world stage. A #Laureus22 nomination is another great achievement - with many more to come!”. Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat was previously shortlisted for the award in 2019, while Tendulkar himself won the Sporting Moment Award 2000-2020.
My heartiest congratulations to you @Neeraj_chopra1 for your continued success representing India on the world stage. 👏— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2022
A #Laureus22 nomination is another great achievement - with many more to come! https://t.co/ehbRV3yNe7
Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the 2022 Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award alongside other nominees like Russian tennis superstar Daniil Medvedev and Spanish footballer Pedri. The list also consists of British tennis star Emma Raducanu, Venezuelan athlete Yulimar Rojas and Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus.
Sportsman of the Year-
Sportswoman of the Year Award-
Team of the Year
Breakthrough of the Year
Comeback of the Year
Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability
World Action Sportsperson of the Year
Sport for Good Award