Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shikha Pandey's 'pure Magic' Delivery To Alyssa Healy In 2nd T20I

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has lauded Indian women's team pacer Shikha Pandey, for bowling a magical delivery to dismiss Australian opener, Alyssa Healy, during the second T20I between Australia Women and India Women at the Carrara Stadium on 9 October. In the second innings of the match, Pandey opened the bowling for India and dismissed Healy in a stunning fashion. The Indian women's team pacer bowled a back of a length delivery pitched outside the off-stump, which came back towards the batter hugely, beat her inside edge, and clipped the off-stump. It is to mention that Pandey was praised for her outstanding effort to provide India with a much-needed wicket, while Australia was chasing a low target of 119 runs.

Shikha Pandey's delivery to dismiss Alessa Healy-

Have we seen the ball of the summer already?? We can't stop watching! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9pX7bf1Bew — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2021

On spotting the delivery by the young Indian pacer, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and lauded her stunning bowling. In his tweet, Tendulkar labeled the ball as pure magic and hailed her for the sensational delivery. In the video posted by the official handle of Cricket Australia, Shikha Pandey’s delivery was termed as the 'ball of the summer'. She can be seen delivering the magical ball and then erupting in celebrations.

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet-

Pure magic! 🪄

A sensational delivery this.

Well done Shikha Pandey! 👏🏻@shikhashauny https://t.co/KwEMWfgAgk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2021

India lost the match despite Shikha Pandey's early breakthrough

Despite the early breakthrough provided by Pandey, India went on to lose the match by four wickets. Batting first in the match, India never really found the batting rhythm in the match as the top three of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues returned to the pavilion after scoring 1, 3, and 7 runs respectively. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with a crucial 28 runs off 20 balls a late fire by Pooja Vastrakar, courtesy of her 37 runs off 26 balls. India set a target of 119 runs for India at the loss of nine wickets. Despite losing Healy early on in the chase, opener Bet Mooney kept the chase alive for Australia by scoring 34 runs off 36 balls. Australia cruised to win with five balls to go in the match, as Tahlia McGrath scored 42 not out runs off 33 balls with Georgia Wareham standing with 10 runs off seven balls at the other end of the wicket.

(Image: PTI)