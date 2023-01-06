Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes For Indian Cricket Legend Kapil Dev On 64th Birthday

Legendary Team India captain Kapil Dev is celebrating his 64th birthday on Friday, January 6, 2023. While the 1983 World Cup-winning captain turns 64 years old, he received heartfelt wishes from all corners of the country. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was among the many individuals who wished the star allrounder on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and shared a rare picture with Kapil Dev from the old days. In the picture, Tendulkar can be seen standing behind Kapil, who sits on a chair. Sharing the picture, the Indian cricket stalwart wrote a message where he revealed how he saw the dream of lifting the World Cup with India as a ten-year-old kid in 1983.

“A ten-year-old boy saw Kapil Dev lifting the 1983 World Cup and started dreaming of winning another one for India. That boy was me. Happy birthday, Kapil Paaji! May you continue to inspire millions,” Tendulkar wrote. India won their first-ever World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983, before winning it for the second time in 2011.

BCCI wishes Kapil Dev on the occasion of his 64th birthday

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also wished the former captain on the occasion of his birthday and said,”Birthday wishes to Mr Kapil Dev - one of the finest all-rounders to have ever graced the game”. BCCI also mentioned that Kapil scored over 9000 runs, and took 687 wickets across formats in his international career that lasted for 356 games.

Cricket fans hail Kapil Dev for being a hero

Twitter was flooded on Friday with birthday wishes for Kapil Dev from all corners of the country. A fan hailed him as the real hero of the World Cup win in 1983 and said, “Happy bday to the real hero of 1983 without whom it was almost impossible. I was born after 1983 but after watching movie 1983 I realised that at that when Indian were considered to be gone there for fun and holidays and you create a miracle. HBD SIR and lots of respect”.