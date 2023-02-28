A life-size statue of the Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to be installed inside the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The legendary cricketer will be commemorated with the giant statue on his 50th birth anniversary on April 24, 2023. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the former Indian captain expressed his feelings on the special memento from the Mumbai Cricket Association.

The development first came to light after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president spoke about it. On Tuesday, the 49-year-old shed light on the special memento while speaking to ANI, on the presence of other Mumbai Cricket officials. “Well it's a pleasant surprise. The president is here, Mr. Kale and the other committee members are going to join us in a while. We've come here to identify a spot,” the legendary cricketer said.

"From there on, I became a serious cricketer"

“The idea was shared with me, and as I said it is a pleasant surprise. My career had started here and this is like the completion of a big circle,” he added. Tendulkar then went on to shed light on some of the best moments of his playing career at the memorable venue. “It's been a journey with unbelievable memories and the best moment of my cricketing career came here when we won the World Cup in 2011,” he said.

“The reason that happened was a long time ago when [Ramakant] Achrekar sir (Sachin's coach) reprimanded me and from there on, I became a serious cricketer. The last international game I played as also at this very ground so it's very special and a great moment for me,” Tendulkar added. The former cricketer then revealed where the statue will be erected and how fans will be able to gain access to it.

“Well, we had a look around and the location that we have identified is right in front of the clubhouse. We are gonna create a roundabout there. The whole idea was to whoever comes to watch the game or in time to come, they are gonna leave it for people to come and have a look at the statue. Accessibility is important and we felt that spot is right. Very good energy there,” he explained.

It is worth noting that, Tendulkar is hailed as one of the best cricketers produced by India, courtesy of his career that spanned over 20 years. Playing at the Wankhede, he scored 455 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 41.36 including one century and three fifties. In Tests, he scored 847 runs from 10 Tests at an average of 47.05. Meanwhile, the iconic cricketer already has a wax statue of him at Madame Tussauds, which was made in 2009.

(With inputs from ANI)