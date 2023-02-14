Sachin Tendulkar Mesmerized By Rajasthan Girl's Suryakumar-like Batting, Shares Video

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday took to social media to share a video of a girl playing cricket like star batsman Suryakumar Yadav. In the video, the girl can be seen hitting shots all across the ground with a couple of boys bowling against her. Sachin shared the video just a day after the conclusion of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction.

"Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting (It was just yesterday that the auction took place and the match has already started. Wow. Really enjoyed your batting," Sachin wrote in the caption of his post.

Kal hi toh auction hua.. aur aaj match bhi shuru? Kya baat hai. Really enjoyed your batting. 🏏👧🏼#CricketTwitter #WPL @wplt20



(Via Whatsapp) pic.twitter.com/pxWcj1I6t6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 14, 2023

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also shared the same video on Twitter an hour ago. "Amazed by the young girl's cricket skills & passion for the game! I'm glad to see that the future of Women's Cricket is in good hands. Let us work together to empower our young athletes so that they can become future game changers!," Shah wrote in his caption.

Amazed by the young girl's cricket skills & passion for the game! I'm glad to see that the future of Women's Cricket is in good hands. Let us work together to empower our young athletes so that they can become future game changers! #GirlsInCricket #FutureStars @wplt20 @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/Bw5yv151wI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 14, 2023

The auction for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League took place on Monday, February 13 in Mumbai. A total of five teams took part in the event to acquire best talents from across the globe. The five franchises spent Rs. 59.5 crore to secure the services of 87 players including 30 overseas cricketers. Three teams bought 18 players each, while Mumbai Indians and UP Worriorz purchased 17 and 16 players, respectively.

Earlier, the BCCI sold the rights to own and operate a franchise in the WPL. The BCCI sold the rights for five cities/state including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

The combined bid valuation for all five teams participating in the tournament stood at Rs 4669.99 crore, with Adani Sports line Pvt. Ltd. spending a maximum of Rs 1289 crore to buy the Ahmedabad-based team. Mumbai Indians, owners of Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, fetched the ownership of the Mumbai WPL team for Rs 912.99 crore. Delhi Capitals owners JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd. won the bid to own the Delhi WPL team for Rs 810 crore. RCB purchased the right to own the Bengaluru Women's team, while Capri Global acquired the UP Wariorz.

Image: Twitter/Tendulkar/PTI