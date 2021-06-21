Sachin Tendulkar Named 'Greatest Test Batsman Of 21st Century' By Sunil Gavaskar, Fans

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar smashed almost all the batting records in his accolade-laden cricket career. Even after several years of calling it quits from the highest level, the right-handed batter remains the most prolific run-scorer in international cricket when it comes to Test matches and ODIs. The champion cricketer recently was named as the 'Greatest Test Batsman of 21st century', as per a poll conducted by Star Sports. He was favoured by cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar over Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara.

Sunil Gavaskar, fans vote Sachin Tendulkar as 'Greatest Test Batsman of 21st century'

The Star Sports Network conducted a poll during the ongoing WTC Final 2021 for the greatest Test batsman of the century. India's Sachin Tendulkar emerged to be the clear winner after beating the likes of former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara. India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also cast his vote in the favour of Tendulkar.

In a video uploaded by the channel, the 71-year-old opined that while both Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara are icons of the game, the winner of the Greatest Test Batsman of the 21st century is his fellow Mumbaikar Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. The other members of the cricket fraternity who voted in the poll included former players of team India such as Irfan Pathan and VVS Laxman. Here we take a look at Tendulkar's glorious stats -

The Master Blaster has 100 centuries to his name in international cricket, out of which he scored 51 in Tests. His centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83. It is worth mentioning that he is the leading century-maker in international cricket.

WTC Final 2021 score update

The Virat Kohli-led side impressed with their determination on the Day 2 of the ongoing WTC 2021 Final. However, the Kiwis dominated the subsequent day with both bat and ball. After winding up the Indian innings at a total of 217, New Zealand have already put up 101 runs on the board. After Stumps on Day 3, Kane Williamson and co. are at 101 for the loss of 2 wickets. Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin were the two wicket-takers for India, whereas Devon Conway was the top scorer for the Blackcaps with 54 runs. Currently, New Zealand trail India by 116 runs.

