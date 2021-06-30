Sachin Tendulkar Names Player Whose Selection Backfired In The WTC Final 2021

A lot of talks had taken place among the cricket enthusiasts regarding the selection of bowlers for the World Test Championship Final that was concluded on June 23, after New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets. India chose the combination of 3 fast bowlers and 2 spinners whereas New Zealand went with the selection of 4 fast bowlers for the WTC Final 2021 match. After the WTC Final 2021 loss, Sachin Tendulkar spoke on the bowling combination of Team India, which included left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Sachin Tendulkar talks about the selection of bowlers for the WTC Final

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Tendulkar spoke about the thought behind the utilization of bowlers while taking the conditions into the picture. He said that when a team plays five bowlers, it is imposble that all five bowlers will get the same number of overs and it doesn't work that way. He further added that one has to take into consideration the pitch conditions, overhead conditions, the breeze, how much help the fast bowlers or spinners are getting and then accordingly decide.

Tendulkar also pointed out that the sun was hardly out in the WTC Final 2021 Test match and it was out on the 5th and 6th day, and by that time, a lot of time had gone. He later spoke about Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling by saying that Jadeja’s strength is a stump-to-stump line. He also added that Jadeja attacks the stumps due to which LBW and bowled chances emerge.

The Master Blaster also spoke about the pitch conditions in the starting days of the match while saying that it wasn’t a pitch where there would be turn and one could get a batsman out caught in the slips easily. He added that in the second innings, the ball jumped a bit here and there and that is where the pitch started favouring the spinners, so Ravindra Jadeja was unlucky there.

Sachin Tendulkar further said that if people didn’t get equal opportunity, it was because fast bowlers were getting a purchase. He added that there are pitches for spinners and there are pitches for pacers due to which one must understand the conditions. Ravindra Jadeja bowled only 7.2 overs in the first innings and Virat Kohli utilized the fast bowlers more in the first innings. R Ashwin got more overs as a spinner and Virat Kohli might have considered his record against left-handed batsmen.

India vs England 2021 schedule

After the WTC Final, Virat Kohli and co. will face England in a 5-match Test series where India vs England 2021 schedule will start from August 4. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in the upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep). The England team lost its recent Test series against New Zealand by 1-0 whereas the Indian team faced defeat against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final.

