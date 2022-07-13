Sachin Tendulkar Names World's 'best Bowler Across Formats' In Cricket: 'Just Phenomenal'

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has praised Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding performance in the first ODI match against England. Bumrah recorded the third-best bowling figure by an Indian bowler in ODIs after taking six wickets for 19 runs on Wednesday. Tendulkar said he was always of the opinion that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats, adding it was good to hear the same from former England captain Nasser Hussain.

On Wednesday, Hussain argued from the commentary box that Bumrah is the best bowler across all formats at the moment. Tendulkar remarked that it was good to have Hussain concur with him. Tendulkar also heaped praise on India's pace attack that included Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna. Shami picked three wickets for 31 runs in the seven overs that he bowled.

"The Oval pitch has great bounce but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference. A great bowling performance by India’s pace attack especially Bumrah who was just phenomenal," Sachin wrote on Twitter.

"I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air," Sachin added.

The Oval pitch has great bounce but Indian bowlers bowled the right lengths & that made all the difference.



A great bowling performance by India’s pace attack especially Bumrah who was just phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/7Y3I6pbIRF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2022

I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air.#ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2022

Thanks to India's amazing bowling performance, England were bowled out for a low total of 110 runs. Four batters from the England side were dismissed for a duck, including the likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Bumrah picked three of those four wickets, while one was scalped by Shami. India then chased down the target in 19 overs with 188 balls remaining. India won the game by 10 wickets.

Bumrah rises to No. 1 position in ODI bowling rankings

Meanwhile, Bumrah rose to the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC ODI bowler's rankings thanks to his incredible show with the ball in the first ODI. As per the latest ICC ODI bowler’s rankings, Bumrah sits at the top of the table with a total of 718 rating points. The 28-year-old is followed by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult at second with 712 points and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi at the third spot with 681 points.

Image: PTI