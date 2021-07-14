Sachin Tendulkar Offers Condolences To Yashpal Sharma, Says 'shocked' & 'deeply Pained'

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come forward and offered his last respects to the 1983 World Cup winner Yashapal Sharma who passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The 66-year-old cricketing legend is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. A former teammate of Yashpal confirmed the news about the cricketer's demise.

Sachin Tendulkar's last tribute to Yashpal Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sachin Tendulkar wrote that he is 'shocked' and deeply 'pained' by the demise of the World Cup winner. The Master Blaster then mentioned that he has fond memories of watching Yashpal Sharma bat during the 1983 World Cup. The Little Master then added that Sharma's contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.

Sachin concluded by offering his sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma's illustrious career

Yashpal Sharma played 37 Tests and 42 one-day internationals for India since his debut against Pakistan in 1978. The explosive middle-order batsman had scored 1,606 runs in Test cricket and 883 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 33.45 and 28.48 respectively. Sharma had 2 centuries and 9 half-centuries in Tests with a top-score of 140 runs, which he scored against England in January 1982.

Some of Sharma's known records include his contribution in the World Cup where he scored 240 runs at an average of 34.28 including a match-winning 60 in the semi-final. On the list of players with no ducks in their ODI career, Sharma is the only non-active Indian cricketer. Shreyas Iyer, a young prolific batter, is another Indian on the list with no ducks in one-day internationals.

After retiring, Sharma worked as an umpire for a while before spending the latter half of his career as a match referee in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On March 22, 2010, Sharma officiated the last match of his career between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians. Sharma also worked for the BCCI as a national selector from 2003 to 2008. He later became the coach for the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team.