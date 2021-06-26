Sachin Tendulkar Opines Jadeja Wasn't Underutilised In WTC Final, Backs Virat Kohli's Team

Following Team India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, skipper Virat Kohli is being criticised for numerous reasons on social media and one of them is underutilising all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. While chasing a small target of 139 runs, New Zealand lost two wickets, and that too off Ravichandran Ashwin. However, veteran cricketers Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson steadied the innings and weaved a match-winning 96 runs partnership.

Following that, people on social media slammed skipper Kohli for introducing Ravindra Jadeja into the attack when 'it was too late'. Few also said that skipper Virat Kohli underutilised Ravindra Jadeja as he bowled only approx 15 overs (including both innings). Now, Team India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has opined that Ravindra Jadeja was not underutilised in the WTC Final.

'It's impossible that all bowlers will get same number of overs', says Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar on his YouTube channel on being asked whether Ravindra Jadeja was underutilised said, "When you play five bowlers, it's impossible that all bowlers will get the same number of overs. It depends on the pitch, overhead conditions, and where the wind is flowing. Additionally, it also depends whether fast bowlers or spinners are getting help from the pitch."

"As far as I am concerned whatever I have seen, Sun was hardly out in this Test match apart from the 5th and 6th day. But till then much of the time had passed," added Sachin Tendulkar.

'Master Blaster' also outlined why it was difficult for Ravindra Jadeja to spin the ball as compared to Ravichandran Ashwin. Sachin elaborated that an off-spinner's line is such that he targets the footmark and that is what Ashwin did and he got the turn but the line of a left-arm pacer is different as they have to bowl to the middle and off stump to the right-handers. 'Bowling stump-to-stump line is Ravindra Jadeja's strength', said Sachin Tendulkar adding that such line can increase chances of LBW or bowled but the less amount of turn due to the overcast conditions and plain surface diminished the chances of beating the outside edge in the first innings.

'Kyle Jamieson Will Become One Of The Leading All-rounders', Predicts Sachin Tendulkar

Team India's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has hailed New Zealand's all-rounder Kyle Jamieson after his stellar performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Impressed with the performance of Kyle Jamieson in the WTC Final against India, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar even went on to predict that Jamieson will become the leading all-rounder of the world cricket in the upcoming days.

"He is gonna go on to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I saw him in New Zealand last year, he impressed me with both ball and bat. He is a very different bowler compared to Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme, and Neil Wagner. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and other guys like to swing the ball," said Tendulkar.

(Image Credits: PTI/AP/@IMJADEJA)