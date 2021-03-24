Sachin Tendulkar Pays Last Respects To Kieron Pollard's Father

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward and offered his last respects to West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard's father who passed away on Wednesday. Pollard had posted an image of him celebrating Mumbai Indians' win with his late father after the Rohit Sharma-led side had won their record fourth IPL title in 2019 by getting the better of arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in an edge of the seat thriller.

'My deepest condolences': Sachin Tendulkar

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster offered his deepest condolences to Kieron and all the members of his family in this hour of grief. Tendulkar then prayed to God to give Pollard family the strength to overcome this loss.

Even the fans came forward to pay their last respects to the Caribbean power-hitter's father. Here are some of the reactions.

Om shanti — Amarnath kumar singh (@rahulkumar150) March 24, 2021

May his soul in rest in peace ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» — Sougat Chakraborty (@sougat18) March 24, 2021

Sad to hear.. ðŸ˜ž Condolences to his family members.. ðŸ™ RIP — Cricket FanaticðŸ (@cric8fanatic) March 24, 2021

Stay strong Polly during this time. — Chilly Billyy (@BillyChilly14) March 24, 2021

Sad to hear.. ðŸ˜ž Condolences to his family members.. ðŸ™ RIP — Sharan (@Sharan15381651) March 24, 2021

The 2012 T20 World Cup winner will be seen in action during the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. He will be representing the defending champions as well as five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

The title-holders will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to continue their outstanding run in the marquee tournament in a quest to retain the title and win it for a record sixth time and if they succeed in doing so, then they will be the first and only team to have registered a hat-trick of title wins in the history of the Indian Premier League.

After MI had successfully retained their title last season in the UAE, the Rohit-Sharma-led side became the second time after three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (2010-2011) to register back-to-back title triumphs in the cash-rich tournament

.