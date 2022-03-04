Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Moving Tribute To Shane Warne: 'Shocked, Stunned & Miserable'

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar gave a warm tribute to Australian great Shane Warne after the 52-year old passed away due to a suspected heart attack.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne

Image: PTI, Instagram@ShaneWarne


Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar paid a warm tribute to Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne after the 52-year old passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Friday.

The Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne rivalry is one of the most fierce and historic rivalries in cricket history, with fans often gearing to watch their matchup in the stadiums.

Sachin Tendulkar stunned after Shane Warne's death

Sachin Tendulkar was stunned on hearing that Shane Warne had passed away as he took to his official Twitter handle to express his condolences soon after the news was released. The legendary Indian batter revealed how he always cherished the rivalry he shared with Warne and the off-field banter the two engaged in. He ended his heartwarming post by stating that Indians always have had a special place in their hearts for him.

Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne's epic rivalry and friendship

\While Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne shared perhaps the fiercest rivalry in cricket history on the field, the two became great friends after retiring from the sport. Warne reminisced about one such moment last year when he took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo of himself alongside Tendulkar and Brian Lara (another legend who share an epic rivalry with Warne).

A post shared by Shane Warne (@shanewarne23)


While Warne had an exceptional record against most batters if there was one batter who provided him with a run for his money was the legendary Tendulkar. The 48-year old, who is sometimes also referred to as 'God' for his legendary batting stats, was only dismissed on four occasions by Warne, who is regarded as one of the best leg-spinners of all time.

Shane Warne passes away at 52

Shane Warne's management released a statement on Friday explaining the reason behind his demise as they wrote, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Other cricketers also pay tribute to Australian spin wizard

Following Shane Warne's untimely demise, several cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary leg-spinner as seen in the Tweets below.

Image: PTI, Instagram@ShaneWarne

