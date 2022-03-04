Sachin Tendulkar Pays Moving Tribute To Shane Warne: 'Shocked, Stunned & Miserable'

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar paid a warm tribute to Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne after the 52-year old passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Friday.

The Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne rivalry is one of the most fierce and historic rivalries in cricket history, with fans often gearing to watch their matchup in the stadiums.

Sachin Tendulkar stunned after Shane Warne's death

Sachin Tendulkar was stunned on hearing that Shane Warne had passed away as he took to his official Twitter handle to express his condolences soon after the news was released. The legendary Indian batter revealed how he always cherished the rivalry he shared with Warne and the off-field banter the two engaged in. He ended his heartwarming post by stating that Indians always have had a special place in their hearts for him.

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne's epic rivalry and friendship

\While Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne shared perhaps the fiercest rivalry in cricket history on the field, the two became great friends after retiring from the sport. Warne reminisced about one such moment last year when he took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo of himself alongside Tendulkar and Brian Lara (another legend who share an epic rivalry with Warne).



While Warne had an exceptional record against most batters if there was one batter who provided him with a run for his money was the legendary Tendulkar. The 48-year old, who is sometimes also referred to as 'God' for his legendary batting stats, was only dismissed on four occasions by Warne, who is regarded as one of the best leg-spinners of all time.

Shane Warne passes away at 52

Shane Warne's management released a statement on Friday explaining the reason behind his demise as they wrote, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Other cricketers also pay tribute to Australian spin wizard

Following Shane Warne's untimely demise, several cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary leg-spinner as seen in the Tweets below.

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I’m Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I’m hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Image: PTI, Instagram@ShaneWarne