Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute To Mentor Ramakant Achrekar On Occasion Of Guru Purnima

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a fitting tribute to his childhood coach, late Ramakant Achrekar on Friday on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Ramakant Achrekar has been a guide in Sachin Tendulkar's life. The late coach had helped Sachin who was an aspiring young player during his childhood by making him realise his potential at an early age when the Master Blaster decided to take up cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar remembers Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Tendulkar posted a video where he can be seen placing a rose in front of his late coach's photo frame after which the batting maestro offers prayers to his mentor. The video concludes with the 2011 World Cup winner seeking Achrekar Sir's blessings.

Visited Achrekar Sir’s home today to pay my respects to him on #GuruPurnima. All memories came rushing back. Can’t thank him enough for his contribution in my life. pic.twitter.com/FuHyNCA3aA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2021

The life history of Sachin Tendulkar's mentor Ramakant Achrekar

The eminent coach who is known to have trained several legendary cricketers most notably Sachin Tendulkar, has been honoured with Dronacharya Award for his services in 1990. He has also served as the selector for the Mumbai cricket team.

In fact, Ramakant Achrekar served as an inspiration for the 'Master Blaster' throughout his career. Even on the day of his retirement from the game on November 16, 2013, Sachin had remembered his mentor while giving his farewell speech.

The veteran coach passed away at the age of 87 in January 2019 at his Shivaji Park residence which is in Dadar, Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats at the international level make for a staggering read. Across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, the right-hander compiled 34,357 international runs to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. With 100 international centuries, Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker across all forms of international cricket.

Sachin still holds the records of most runs in international cricket as well as centuries to date. He along with legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad holds the record of making most World Cup appearances. The duo has featured in six editions of the quadrennial event.